Doctor Stabbed to Death in Kerala by Man She Was Treating

A 22-year-old doctor was stabbed to death on Wednesday at a taluk hospital in Kottarakkara here allegedly by a man who was brought there by police after being involved in a fight with his family members.
According to an officer of Kottarakkara police, while a wound on the man’s leg was being dressed by the doctor, he suddenly got provoked and attacked everyone standing there using a scissor and a scalpel.
The brunt of the attack was borne by the young doctor while the police personnel who accompanied the man were also injured.
The doctor was rushed to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram but could not be saved.
