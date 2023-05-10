CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Doctor Stabbed to Death in Kerala by Man She Was Treating
1-MIN READ

Doctor Stabbed to Death in Kerala by Man She Was Treating

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 10:39 IST

Kollam, India

The doctor was rushed to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram but could not be saved (Image: Pixabay)

The doctor was rushed to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram but could not be saved (Image: Pixabay)

According to an officer of Kottarakkara police, while a wound on the man's leg was being dressed by the doctor, he suddenly got provoked and attacked everyone standing there using a scissor and a scalpel

A 22-year-old doctor was stabbed to death on Wednesday at a taluk hospital in Kottarakkara here allegedly by a man who was brought there by police after being involved in a fight with his family members.

According to an officer of Kottarakkara police, while a wound on the man’s leg was being dressed by the doctor, he suddenly got provoked and attacked everyone standing there using a scissor and a scalpel.

The brunt of the attack was borne by the young doctor while the police personnel who accompanied the man were also injured.

    The doctor was rushed to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram but could not be saved.

    Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    About the Author
    Sanstuti Nath
    Sanstuti Nath
    first published:May 10, 2023, 10:39 IST
    last updated:May 10, 2023, 10:39 IST