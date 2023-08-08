Domestic Dispute Turns Violent: Man Attacks Wife With Sharp Object, Attempts Suicide in Punjab's Sunam

A man attacked his wife with a sharp-edged weapon in Sunam town of Punjab’s Sangrur district on Monday. When locals intervened and overpowered him, he tried to take his own life by consuming poison.

Both individuals are currently hospitalized in critical condition. An online video emerged depicting a crowd using bricks and a bucket of water to subdue the assailant, even as his wife remained unconscious on the road.

It is reported that Gurdial Singh was entangled in marital discord with his wife, Rajwinder Kaur. Early on Monday morning when Kaur was on her way to work from her maternal residence, her husband allegedly assaulted her with a weapon.

As bystanders attempted to intervene and rescue the woman, the man began brandishing the weapon at them, prompting the crowd to retaliate by overpowering him using bricks.

Subsequently, Singh consumed a poisonous substance and in a bid to end his life. The condition of both individuals is critical and have been admitted to a hospital in Patiala city.

Authorities are now probing into the case.