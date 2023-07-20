'Don't Make it a Prestige Issue': SC Seeks Response From Centre over Cheetah Deaths

The Supreme Court on Thursday demanded a response from the Centre over the consecutive deaths of cheetahs at Kuno National Park. While hearing the case, the Court expressed concern over the fact and mentioned that “40% of deaths occurring within a year does not reflect a good picture".

Over the course of the last four months, a total of eight cheetahs, including three cubs, have tragically perished at the national park.

Recent investigations have linked two of these deaths to a suspected skin infection called septicaemia, likely caused by the abrasion of radio collars. These incidents have sparked grave apprehensions about the monitoring and welfare of cheetahs within the park.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, the Supreme Court has taken an active role in this matter, urging the central government not to view it as a matter of mere “prestige" but rather as a critical issue that demands immediate attention.

Echoing their earlier recommendation made in May, the Court has advised the Centre to explore alternative habitats for the cheetahs, irrespective of their location within the country.

The government has consented to present its response, and the court will convene again on August 1 for further deliberation. In light of the death, a steering committee meeting took place, resulting in the decision to transfer Jasbir Singh Chauhan, the head of the cheetah project at the national park, along with Madhya Pradesh’s chief wildlife warden.