​‘Don’t Panic, Just Be Cautious’: Maha Health Min amid Rise in Covid Cases, Booster Dose Shortage

Amid the shortage of booster shots and the rise of Covid cases in Mumbai and Maharashtra, state health minister Tanaji Sawant said there is no need to panic as the situation is being monitored continuously.

At the start of the Covid-19 outbreak, Mumbai and Maharashtra were the epicentres. According to the state, on April 3, 1,079 active cases were registered in Mumbai and 3,532 cases in Maharashtra. Six districts have a positivity rate o​f more than 10%.

“Covid cases are on the rise in Maharashtra, just as they are rising in the country. We have approximately 3,500 active cases. But the patient recovery rate is approximately 98%. Only 52 patients across the state are hospitalised. These patients are not on oxygen or ventilator support. We are ready and fully prepared to handle Covid. There is no need to panic,” said Sawant.

However, the minister urged citizens to follow the Covid protocol, as most are expected to travel during the summer vacation. “Schools are shut in April-May. People plan their vacations to different destinations, many villages hold their annual fairs during this period. In such a scenario, there is chance that the number of positive cases may go up, but we shouldn’t panic. Just follow Covid-appropriate behaviour while you are out. Avoid crowded spots to stop the spread. XBB.16 is a diluted variant, so people need not be afraid,” Sawant told News18.

6 AREAS OF CONCERN

In Maharashtra, Solapur, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg and Pune districts are recording a positivity rate of more than 10% for the past few days. According to the minister, health department teams are keeping a close watch on Covid numbers.

The minister refuted the Opposition’s allegation that the Covid task force, too, hasn’t met yet. “Task force meetings have happened in which they guided us. Those who are making such allegations should check the facts,” he said.

BOOSTER DOSE SHORTAGE

On being asked about the shortage of Covid testing kits and booster doses, the minister admitted that there was a shortage of booster doses. “We have requested the Centre for it, and the stock is expected to come within three-four days.”

Sawant, however, denied the claims of shortage of testing kits. “We are conducting 8,000 tests daily in the six affected districts. How can there be a shortage?”

From December, the state has started to conduct random testing at Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune airports. At least 2% tourists arriving at these airports face random testing.

ON MASKS, OXYGEN

Sawant also clarified that the state has not made any official announcement to make wearing masks mandatory. “The decision to make masks mandatory in Satara was of the local administration.”

Amid the Covid outbreak, the state had faced a shortage of oxygen needed for treatment. “The state had to then import oxygen from other states. But now Maharashtra generates 550MT of oxygen every day. We don’t have to rely on others,” said Sawant.

