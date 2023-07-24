'Don't Shoot Him. Cut Off His Hands, Legs, And Head': Manipur Family Narrates Horror Story to News18

David, 32, who was working as a chef in Mumbai, recently returned to Manipur to take care of his 64-year-old father. When the conflict broke out in the state, David became part of the group of men protecting the Longsai village. According to his family, David was brutally killed on the morning of July 2. The assassins decapitated him, roamed around with his head, and also shot a video, they added.

His brother Abraham told News18, “What we came to know is that he and his friend were trapped. His friend hid himself in the bushes. He told us later that one person from the mob said, ‘Don’t shoot him. Cut off his hands, legs, and head’. They circulated this video. We did file a zero FIR in Churachandpur district, but since the thana is on the other side, nothing happened. We want justice."

David’s father Lalkhumlien was in tears. The family said he talks to his son’s photo. He underwent surgery following a heart attack a couple of months ago and can’t speak properly anymore, they added.

“He asks everyone why did they do such a gruesome thing to David. He did not do anything. He was preparing to go back to Mumbai," said David’s uncle Buonkhawlien.

Police sources say a zero FIR was lodged and a report was prepared.

Recently, viral videos from Manipur showed two women paraded naked, in a sexual assault case reported in May that triggered sharp reactions from politicians, celebrities as well as people across the country, and also prompted the authorities to act.

The Supreme Court too expressed deep concern on Thursday over the videos, with Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud calling on the government to take immediate action.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any significant business during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament amid a stalemate between the opposition and the government over the Manipur issue.

The government has agreed to hold a short-duration discussion on the issue with the union home minister replying to it, but the opposition is demanding that the Prime Minister should make a statement first.