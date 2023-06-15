Doon Couple Die by Suicide, Bodies Begin to Decompose But Their Newborn Survives | What Happened

A couple in their twenties died allegedly by suicide at least three days ago in Dehradun. But what surprised the police was a newborn child, still alive, lying between the bodies.

According to a report in Times of India, the couple was found dead after police broke open a house in Dehradun on Tuesday on receiving complaints from the neighbours, who reported foul smell emanating from inside. The officers suspect that the man was under a lot of financial strain which could have a reason for suicide.

The couple was identified as Kashif (25), a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur and his wife, Anam (22), who had given birth to the baby boy on June 8.

According to the report, the baby was immediately taken to Government Doon Medical College and Hospital (GDMCH), where doctors said he was in a dehydrated state but safe.

“The baby was brought in a dehydrated state and was immediately put on fluids. He is stable now and under observation in the ICU. There are no injuries or any physical issues with him," Dr Yusuf Rizvi, chief medical superintendent, GDMCH, was quoted.

The report quoted police as saying that the couple had moved into a rented accommodation on Turner Road four months ago. The man worked as a crane operator, while his wife was a homemaker. They got married a year ago.