DpBOSS Satta King Result for April 2: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others

DpBOSS RESULTS SUNDAY, 02 APRIL, 2023: DpBOSS is a well-known digital platform that offers daily Satta Matka results and an effortless gaming experience. It functions as a comprehensive destination for a variety of Matka Online games, Market, Panel Chart, Matka Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Boss Matka, Matka Result, and other related services. Additionally, the website guarantees accurate and prompt announcements of Satta Matka results each day and provides number-predicting tips that have aided numerous users in winning significant prize money. Check the winning numbers for April 1 and April 2 below.

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 2

Golden Ank: 4-9-1-6

SRIDEVI MORNING: 270-99-289

09:30 AM 10:30 AM

KARNATAKA DAY: 223-75-447

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

MILAN MORNING: 236-17-566

10:15 AM 11:15 AM

KUBER MORNING: 255-28-440

10:45 AM 11:45 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 168-51-588

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

TIME BAZAR MORNING: 479-08-378

11:10 AM 12:10 PM

MADHUR MORNING: 560-10-479

11:30 AM 12:30 PM

SRIDEVI: 600-63-120

11:35 AM 12:35 PM

SUPER DAY: 123-69-135

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

SUPREME DAY: 599-32-660

03:35 PM 05:35 PM

KALYAN: 145-07-160

04:10 PM 06:10 PM

MAIN BOMBAY: 226-08-567

09:00 PM 11:00 PM

KUBER: 469-94-789

09:05 PM 11:05 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 247-38-468

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 449-71-470

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 490-30-460

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 150-63-139

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 145-02-246

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 1

Golden Ank: 0-5-1-6

KALYAN: 145-07-160

DADAR: 234-97-250

ROSE BAZAR DAY: 448-62-138

MILAN BAZAR: 247-34-770

TIME BAZAR DAY: 230-52-200

CENTRAL BOMBAY: 225-92-110

SUPREME DAY: 599-3

MAIN BAZAR DAY: 189-8

SRIDEVI MORNING: 270-99-289

KUBER MORNING: 255-28-440

KARNATAKA DAY: 223-75-447

KALYAN MORNING: 168-51-588

SRIDEVI: 600-63-120

MADHURI: 124-73-445

SUPER DAY: 123-69-135

Gambling in India was prohibited by the enactment of the Public Gambling Act in 1867. However, the law allows for online Satta Matka to be played. In recent times, online gaming, especially Satta Matka, has gained immense popularity in India.

The game is available on many websites and mobile applications, and offline play is also possible at local shops. A vast number of people are passionate about the game, where players predict numbers to win prizes worth up to Rs. 1 crore. Lotteries and horse racing are other legal forms of gambling that are played by many individuals in India.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

DPBOSS.NET is an online platform that regularly updates the outcomes of the Satta Matka game. Players can improve their chances of winning by choosing their numbers wisely and keeping a close eye on the results displayed on the website. Apart from the conventional game, there are multiple online variations of matka games available such as Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka. Additionally, the website offers access to the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart results.

WHAT IS THE FINAL ANK TODAY?

Saconindia.org offers accurate predictions for the day’s final Ank or Golden Ank, which are available on their website.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?

If you’re involved in Satta Matka, DpBoss Fix can assist you in verifying your anticipated number pairs or jodi.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti presents a projected series of numbers that could emerge during the game.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

Keeping tabs on the Kalyan Jodi Chart is of utmost importance since it aids in forecasting outcomes. Saconindia.org posts Kalyan Satta results thrice daily at set intervals. Daytime results are published from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., while nighttime outcomes are released from 9:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

