DpBOSS Satta King Result for April 12: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others

DpBOSS RESULTS WEDNESDAY, 12 APRIL, 2023: DpBoss is an online platform that offers up-to-date Satta Matka results and extensive coverage of Matka-related topics, including Matka Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Boss Matka, Matka Result, and more. The website is committed to delivering prompt and precise daily Satta Matka results and also provides expert guessing tips to improve users’ chances of winning.

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 12

Golden Ank: 3-8-0-5

SRIDEVI MORNING: 140-57-160

Results at 09:30 AM - 10:30 AM

KARNATAKA DAY: 458-74-130

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

MILAN MORNING: 124-76-349

10:15 AM 11:15 AM

KUBER MORNING: 199-92-156

10:45 AM 11:45 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 256-35-168

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

PADMAVATI: 490-31-290

11:40 AM 12:40 PM

MADHURI: 139-37-458

11:45 AM 12:45 PM

MAIN MORNING: 389-07-269

12:05 PM 01:30 PM

SUPER DAY: 379-90-460

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

SUPER RATAN DAY: 256-31-128

01:30 PM 03:00 PM

SUPREME DAY: 268-67-223

03:35 PM 05:35 PM

KALYAN: 235-04-590

04:10 PM 06:10 PM

MAIN BOMBAY: 140-56-330

09:00 PM 11:00 PM

KUBER: 450-98-125

09:05 PM 11:05 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 460-04-248

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 114-62-200

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 335-10-479

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 560-16-790

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 159-58-134

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 11

Golden Ank: 2-7-4-9

KALYAN NIGHT: 460-0

KALYAN: 235-04-590

RAJDHANI NIGHT: 389-0

MAIN MUMBAI RK: 123-6

SUPREME NIGHT: 136-0

MILAN NIGHT: 300-3

KUBER: 450-9

WORLI MUMBAI: 114-6

BOMBAY RAJSHREE NIGHT: 139-3

MAHARAJ NIGHT: 235-0

MAIN BOMBAY: 140-5

DONGRI NIGHT: 340-7

WORLI: 130-4

MADHUR NIGHT: 234-95-249

NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 120-34-130

BABY NIGHT: 890-7

DHAN BAZAR NIGHT: 237-2

MINAKSHI NIGHT: 556-6

TIME NIGHT: 550-01-335

STAR NIGHT: 290-1

DADAR: 149-40-569

MILAN BAZAR: 470-15-339

SUPREME DAY: 268-67-223

MAIN BAZAR DAY: 168-57-223

ROSE BAZAR DAY: 360-90-127

OLD BAZAR: 456-5

JANTA DAY: 490-3

MAMA BHANJA: 589-2

DONGRI DAY: 478-9

TARA: 245-15-140

TIME BAZAR DAY: 489-13-490

CENTRAL BOMBAY: 340-76-367

PAREL DAY: 237-26-466

RAJDHANI DAY: 120-3

MILAN DAY: 288-8

SRIDEVI: 134-80-280

JAYA DAY: 358-69-234

TIME BAZAR: 589-26-268

MADHUR DAY: 556-61-470

TARA MUMBAI DAY: 456-5

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

DpBoss.Net is a well-known platform that delivers Satta Matka games and relevant details. This website presents an extensive range of gaming choices, such as Single, Jody, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka Online. Users can easily view the daily results of various Satta Matka games and review the numbers posted on the website after thorough analysis to increase their winning opportunities.

To further enhance the chances of winning, DpBoss.Net also furnishes Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart, which users can utilize to scrutinize the previous Satta results before participating in the game.

Although gambling has been prohibited in India since 1867, Satta Matka and horse racing continue to be prevalent recreational activities. Presently, Satta Matka is primarily played through digital platforms and mobile applications, but players can also engage in it traditionally by visiting local establishments to place bets.

WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?

You can find the expected number for the Final Ank of April 9 by searching online on the website. Today’s Golden Ank is: 3-8-0-5

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

It refers to a set of numbers that are predicted by DpBoss and can be used by Satta Matka players. These anticipated numbers are known as Fix Jodi, and they can be accessed through the DpBoss website.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

You can check the Kalyan Satta results three times a day on Saconindia.org. The first set of Kalyan results is announced between 11:15 AM and 1:15 PM, followed by the Kalyan Day Result from 3:45 PM to 5:45 PM, and finally, the Kalyan Night Result from 9:45 PM to 11:45 PM.

Read all the Latest India News here