DpBOSS Satta King Result for April 12: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others

DpBOSS RESULTS WEDNESDAY, 12 APRIL, 2023: DpBoss is an online platform that offers up-to-date Satta Matka results and extensive coverage of Matka-related topics, including Matka Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Boss Matka, Matka Result, and more. The website is committed to delivering prompt and precise daily Satta Matka results and also provides expert guessing tips to improve users’ chances of winning.
GUESSING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 12
Golden Ank: 3-8-0-5
SRIDEVI MORNING: 140-57-160
Results at 09:30 AM - 10:30 AM
KARNATAKA DAY: 458-74-130
10:00 AM 11:00 AM
MILAN MORNING: 124-76-349
10:15 AM 11:15 AM
KUBER MORNING: 199-92-156
10:45 AM 11:45 AM
KALYAN MORNING: 256-35-168
11:00 AM 12:02 PM
PADMAVATI: 490-31-290
11:40 AM 12:40 PM
MADHURI: 139-37-458
11:45 AM 12:45 PM
MAIN MORNING: 389-07-269
12:05 PM 01:30 PM
SUPER DAY: 379-90-460
12:40 PM 02:00 PM
SUPER RATAN DAY: 256-31-128
01:30 PM 03:00 PM
SUPREME DAY: 268-67-223
03:35 PM 05:35 PM
KALYAN: 235-04-590
04:10 PM 06:10 PM
MAIN BOMBAY: 140-56-330
09:00 PM 11:00 PM
KUBER: 450-98-125
09:05 PM 11:05 PM
KALYAN NIGHT: 460-04-248
09:25 PM 11:30 PM
OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 114-62-200
09:30 PM 12:05 AM
MAIN BAZAR: 335-10-479
09:40 PM 12:05 AM
RATAN KHATRI: 560-16-790
10:00 PM 12:00 AM
KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 159-58-134
11:00 PM 01:00 AM
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 11
Golden Ank: 2-7-4-9
KALYAN NIGHT: 460-0
KALYAN: 235-04-590
RAJDHANI NIGHT: 389-0
MAIN MUMBAI RK: 123-6
SUPREME NIGHT: 136-0
MILAN NIGHT: 300-3
KUBER: 450-9
WORLI MUMBAI: 114-6
BOMBAY RAJSHREE NIGHT: 139-3
MAHARAJ NIGHT: 235-0
MAIN BOMBAY: 140-5
DONGRI NIGHT: 340-7
WORLI: 130-4
MADHUR NIGHT: 234-95-249
NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 120-34-130
BABY NIGHT: 890-7
DHAN BAZAR NIGHT: 237-2
MINAKSHI NIGHT: 556-6
TIME NIGHT: 550-01-335
STAR NIGHT: 290-1
DADAR: 149-40-569
MILAN BAZAR: 470-15-339
SUPREME DAY: 268-67-223
MAIN BAZAR DAY: 168-57-223
ROSE BAZAR DAY: 360-90-127
OLD BAZAR: 456-5
JANTA DAY: 490-3
MAMA BHANJA: 589-2
DONGRI DAY: 478-9
TARA: 245-15-140
TIME BAZAR DAY: 489-13-490
CENTRAL BOMBAY: 340-76-367
PAREL DAY: 237-26-466
RAJDHANI DAY: 120-3
MILAN DAY: 288-8
SRIDEVI: 134-80-280
JAYA DAY: 358-69-234
TIME BAZAR: 589-26-268
MADHUR DAY: 556-61-470
TARA MUMBAI DAY: 456-5
WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?
DpBoss.Net is a well-known platform that delivers Satta Matka games and relevant details. This website presents an extensive range of gaming choices, such as Single, Jody, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka Online. Users can easily view the daily results of various Satta Matka games and review the numbers posted on the website after thorough analysis to increase their winning opportunities.
To further enhance the chances of winning, DpBoss.Net also furnishes Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart, which users can utilize to scrutinize the previous Satta results before participating in the game.
Although gambling has been prohibited in India since 1867, Satta Matka and horse racing continue to be prevalent recreational activities. Presently, Satta Matka is primarily played through digital platforms and mobile applications, but players can also engage in it traditionally by visiting local establishments to place bets.
WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?
You can find the expected number for the Final Ank of April 9 by searching online on the website. Today’s Golden Ank is: 3-8-0-5
WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?
It refers to a set of numbers that are predicted by DpBoss and can be used by Satta Matka players. These anticipated numbers are known as Fix Jodi, and they can be accessed through the DpBoss website.
DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY
You can check the Kalyan Satta results three times a day on Saconindia.org. The first set of Kalyan results is announced between 11:15 AM and 1:15 PM, followed by the Kalyan Day Result from 3:45 PM to 5:45 PM, and finally, the Kalyan Night Result from 9:45 PM to 11:45 PM.
