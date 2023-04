DpBOSS Satta King Result for April 13: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others

DpBOSS RESULTS THURSDAY, 13 APRIL, 2023:The Satta Matka results for April 13 are here! DpBoss.Net is a popular website that provides the daily outcomes of the Satta Matka game. This website functions as a centralized hub for individuals searching for accurate forecasts and lottery results. You can also get access to Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, and Indian Matka on this platform. Check lucky numbers for April 12 and April 13 below:

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 13

Golden Ank: 4-9-2-7

SRIDEVI MORNING: 450-92-138

Results at 09:30 AM - 10:30 AM

KARNATAKA DAY: 357-55-267

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

MILAN MORNING: 679-28-468

10:15 AM 11:15 AM

KUBER MORNING: 225-92-499

10:45 AM 11:45 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 570-25-348

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

MADHUR MORNING: 199-95-690

11:30 AM 12:30 PM

SUPER RATAN MORNING: 488-05-267

11:30 AM 12:30 PM

MADHURI: 169-66-259

11:45 AM 12:45 PM

MAIN MORNING: 150-67-890

12:05 PM 01:30 PM

SUPER DAY: 229-32-480

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

SUPREME DAY: 167-42-138

03:35 PM 05:35 PM

KALYAN: 248-42-679

04:10 PM 06:10 PM

MADHURI NIGHT: 349-67-124

06:45 PM 07:45 PM

KUBER: 269-77-359

09:05 PM 11:05 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 266-41-146

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 226-07-250

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 289-95-230

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 190-06-178

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 155-19-135

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 12

Golden Ank: 3-8-0-5

RAJDHANI NIGHT: 223-72-688

GUJRAT NIGHT: 347-47-340

MILAN NIGHT: 355-36-277

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 155-1

MAHARAJ NIGHT: 238-32-156

MAIN BOMBAY: 155-13-689

WORLI MUMBAI: 155-18-350

BOMBAY RAJSHREE NIGHT: 678-1

MADHUR NIGHT: 348-51-470

DONGRI NIGHT: 120-34-400

TIME NIGHT: 255-23-247

MAIN MUMBAI RK: 229-3

ROSE BAZAR NIGHT: 178-6

SUPREME NIGHT: 179-7

NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 290-1

SRIDEVI NIGHT: 246-23-490

BABY NIGHT: 689-30-479

MINAKSHI NIGHT: 156-29-117

MUMBAI NIGHT: 368-79-360

SUNDAY BAZAR NIGHT: 369-8

SATTA NIGHT: 550-0

OLD BAZAR: 145-0

ROSE BAZAR DAY: 890-72-147

MILAN BAZAR: 900-97-278

MAHARANI DAY: 278-7

MILAN DAY: 257-46-150

DONGRI DAY: 280-05-159

MAHARAJ DAY: 239-45-159

MAHARASHTRA: 560-18-116

MAMA BHANJA: 124-77-700

TIME BAZAR DAY: 790-68-369

CENTRAL BOMBAY: 189-81-489

TARA MUMBAI DAY: 890-78-800

PUNA BAZAR: 455-49-117

PAREL DAY: 148-31-380

SUPER RATAN DAY: 149-48-279

BOMBAY RAJSHREE DAY: 467-79-379

CHENNAI DAY: 800-82-570

BALAJI: 679-25-339

MUMBAI MAIL: 190-05-140

COUNTRY BAZAR: 130-41-380

JANTA MORNING: 358-60-578

MAHARAJ TIME: 490-31-245

MAHARANI: 880-67-269

STAR DAY: 467-76-358

MADHUR DAY: 227-17-124

SRIDEVI: 567-80-460

PADMAVATI: 369-86-790

MUMBAI DAY: 288-83-346

SATTA DAY: 120-37-160

BAZAR DAY: 139-31-236

PUSHPAVANTI MORNING: 480-20-569

TIME BAZAR MORNING: 380-15-140

MADHUBALA: 378-89-117

SRILAKSHMI: 456-55-690

SITA MORNING: 567-89-180

Satta games are available on various websites and mobile apps. There are many online lottery games available on PlayStore; one can also play the game offline by visiting a nearby shop. In India, many lottery games are banned, but Satta Matka and horse racing are still considered legal and played widely.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

DpBoss.Net is an online platform that offers daily results for the Satta Matka game and allows users to participate in diverse Matka games such as Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sangam, and Full Sangam Satta Matka. In order to make informed betting decisions, players can refer to the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart to evaluate the current state of affairs.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?

Individuals can use DpBOSS Fix to test their predictive skills and stand a chance of earning a significant amount of money by taking part in Satta Matka.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBoss Fix Jodi denotes a predicted pair of numbers that can be used by players in Satta Matka. These anticipated Fix Jodi numbers can improve the chances of winning.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

The website Saconindia.org provides updated results of the Kalyan lottery three times daily. The first results are announced between 11:15 AM and 1:15 PM, followed by the Kalyan Day Result from 3:45 PM to 5:45 PM, and finally the Kalyan Night Result from 9:45 PM to 11:45 PM. To increase their chances of winning, players can refer to the Kalyan Jodi Chart, which displays the daily pairs.

