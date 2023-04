DpBOSS Satta King Result for April 15: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others

DpBOSS RESULTS SATURDAY, 15 APRIL, 2023: DpBoss a digital platform known for its various services related to the Satta Matka game has posted the results of the lucky draw held on Saturday. This website is popular among players because of its extensive range of offerings, including Matka Online, Matka Chart, Marker, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, and Matka Result. Check lucky numbers for April 14 and April 15 below:

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 15

Golden Ank: 3-8-2-7

SRIDEVI MORNING: 124-73-139

Result at 09:30 AM - 10:30 AM

KARNATAKA DAY: 570-27-340

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

MILAN MORNING: 660-23-247

10:15 AM 11:15 AM

KUBER MORNING: 199-90-677

10:45 AM 11:45 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 550-01-399

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

MADHURI: 370-06-150

11:45 AM 12:45 PM

MAIN MORNING: 470-14-220

12:05 PM 01:30 PM

SUPER DAY: 150-63-166

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

TIME BAZAR: 137-15-780

01:10 PM 02:10 PM

SUPREME DAY: 377-77-133

03:35 PM 05:35 PM

KALYAN: 230-58-567

04:10 PM 06:10 PM

MAIN BOMBAY: 277-67-278

09:00 PM 11:00 PM

KUBER: 120-32-589

09:05 PM 11:05 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 588-13-247

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 166-32-660

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 577-95-249

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 440-89-117

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 689-39-469

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 14

GOLDEN ANK: 1-6-4-9

KALYAN NIGHT: 588-13-247

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 689-3

KALYAN: 230-58-567

KALYAN MORNING: 550-01-399

RAJDHANI NIGHT: 457-65-780

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 166-3

RATAN KHATRI: 440-8

MAIN MUMBAI RK: 670-35-456

ROSE BAZAR NIGHT: 256-3

BOMBAY RAJSHREE NIGHT: 478-94-789

MILAN NIGHT: 479-07-179

MAIN BOMBAY: 277-67-278

KUBER: 120-32-589

SUPREME NIGHT: 379-91-344

WORLI MUMBAI: 470-13-346

MAHARAJ NIGHT: 135-91-290

GUJRAT NIGHT: 780-53-229

SUPER RATAN NIGHT: 500-57-890

WORLI: 790-61-119

MAIN BAZAR: 577-9

MAIN RATAN: 177-5

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 166-3

MADHUR NIGHT: 337-3

NIGHT TIME BAZAR: 458-7

DHAN BAZAR NIGHT: 146-1

PADMAVATI NIGHT: 245-1

PAREL NIGHT: 123-6

SRIDEVI [ main ] NIGHT: 220-4

TEEN PATTI: 770-4

DONGRI NIGHT: 189-8

SRIDEVI NIGHT: 590-43-337

BABY NIGHT: 780-50-569

SRIDEVI [ main ] NIGHT: 220-4

STAR NIGHT: 358-62-129

MADHURI NIGHT: 677-00-136

BAZAR NIGHT: 138-26-556

MINAKSHI NIGHT: 660-28-800

MUMBAI NIGHT: 358-68-477

MAHARANI DAY: 268-65-456

SATTA NIGHT: 789-42-778

OLD BAZAR: 240-63-139

ROSE BAZAR DAY: 366-51-678

SUPREME DAY: 377-77-133

MAIN BAZAR DAY: 460-09-225

MILAN DAY: 335-16-268

JANTA DAY: 130-44-446

MAHARAJ DAY: 136-00-460

MAHARASHTRA: 346-32-679

DONGRI DAY: 226-04-112

MAMA BHANJA: 788-32-110

TARA: 789-40-460

TIME BAZAR DAY: 336-20-190

CENTRAL BOMBAY: 238-36-268

MILAN BAZAR: 248-4

PAREL DAY: 779-33-580

TARA MUMBAI DAY: 460-0

PUNA BAZAR: 558-8

BOMBAY RAJSHREE DAY: 578-0

CHENNAI DAY: 688-2

BALAJI: 578-0

SUPER RATAN DAY: 489-14-239

MINAKSHI DAY: 167-47-458

MUMBAI MAIL: 250-75-690

TIME BAZAR: 137-15-780

MADHURI: 370-06-150

SRIDEVI [ main ]: 689-36-169

SRIDEVI: 126-97-458

SUPER DAY: 150-6

MUMBAI DAY: 120-36-349

MOHINI: 456-59-225

MINAKSHI MORNING: 499-25-780

MADHUR MORNING: 360-91-579

KESARI MORNING: 359-79-180

SUPER RATAN MORNING: 256-30-389

TIRUPATI MORNING: 578-00-389

KUBER MORNING: 199-90-677

MILAN MORNING: 660-23-247

KARNATAKA DAY: 570-27-340

SRIDEVI MORNING: 124-73-139

SITA MORNING: 112-45-690

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

The website DpBoss.Net provides the latest results of the renowned Satta Matka game, keeping its users informed and helping them make informed choices when selecting their numbers.

The website also offers a range of other Matka games, including Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka, which can be played online. Additionally, users can review the Kalyan Panel Chart and Kalyan Jodi Chart results on the website.

WHAT IS THE FINAL ANK TODAY?

The saconindia.org website provides the most accurate prediction for the Golden Ank, also known as the final Ank, which users can access.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?

For those who partake in the Satta Matka lottery, DPBOSS Fix Jodi represents a reliable set of numbers.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

DPBOSS Fix Jodi refers to a set of numbers that are projected to have a high chance of being selected during the game. It is also known as DPBOSS Fix Patti.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

Players are recommended to refer to the Kalyan Jodi Chart before beginning their gameplay in Kalyan. This chart provides a daily list of pairs to help with precise number prediction. The Kalyan Satta results are published three times a day on saconindia.org and can be viewed during specific time slots, including from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., as well as at night, from 9:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

