DpBOSS Satta King Result for April 17: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others

DpBOSS RESULTS MONDAY, 17 APRIL, 2023: DpBoss is an online platform renowned for delivering up-to-date Satta Matka results and a diverse range of Matka-related information, such as Matka Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Boss Matka, and Matka Result. The website provides prompt and precise daily Satta Matka results, along with expert speculations aimed at increasing users’ chances of triumph. Check lucky numbers for April 16 and April 17 below:
GUESSING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 17
Golden Ank: 4-9-3-8
SRIDEVI MORNING: 146-12-660
Result at 09:30 AM - 10:30 AM
KARNATAKA DAY: 348-54-455
10:00 AM 11:00 AM
MILAN MORNING: 400-41-489
10:15 AM 11:15 AM
KALYAN MORNING: 270-92-138
11:00 AM 12:02 PM
MADHUR MORNING: 137-19-289
11:30 AM 12:30 PM
MADHURI: 130-47-368
11:45 AM 12:45 PM
SUPER DAY: 133-76-178
12:40 PM 02:00 PM
SUPREME DAY: 469-96-448
03:35 PM 05:35 PM
KALYAN: 300-35-780
04:10 PM 06:10 PM
SUPREME NIGHT: 488-09-450
08:45 PM 10:45 PM
MAIN BOMBAY: 277-67-278
09:00 PM 11:00 PM
KUBER: 120-32-589
09:05 PM 11:05 PM
KALYAN NIGHT: 588-13-247
09:25 PM 11:30 PM
OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 488-07-188
09:30 PM 12:05 AM
RATAN KHATRI: 368-79-469
10:00 PM 12:00 AM
KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 124-73-229
11:00 PM 01:00 AM
ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 16
Golden Ank: 2-7-4-9
KALYAN MORNING:270-92-138
SRIDEVI NIGHT: 789-4
BABY NIGHT: 359-72-660
BAZAR NIGHT: 670-34-149
MUMBAI NIGHT: 246-2
SUPREME DAY: 469-96-448
ROSE BAZAR DAY: 389-02-246
MILAN BAZAR: 357-5
TARA: 470-1
CENTRAL BOMBAY: 550-07-250
MAMA BHANJA: 130-4
JANTA DAY: 110-25-258
PUNA BAZAR: 156-21-470
BOMBAY RAJSHREE DAY: 256-31-236
CHENNAI DAY: 579-15-113
MAHARAJ DAY: 250-7
SUPER RATAN DAY: 270-95-159
JANTA MORNING: 230-56-240
SUPER TIME: 270-98-170
MAHARAJ TIME: 380-15-456
MADHUR DAY: 450-97-458
MAIN MORNING: 447-53-346
SRIDEVI: 145-07-269
PADMAVATI: 380-10-370
MADHUR MORNING: 137-19-289
SRIDEVI [ main ]: 770-43-157
KESARI MORNING: 790-62-129
DHANSHREE: 246-29-900
BABY DAY: 126-94-356
DAMINI: 679-21-489
MINAKSHI MORNING: 679-25-339
MOHINI: 389-08-189
MUMBAI DAY: 445-37-269
SUPER RATAN MORNING: 350-83-346
MILAN MORNING: 400-41-489
KARNATAKA DAY: 348-54-455
SRIDEVI MORNING: 146-12-660
SITA MORNING: 118-08-369
In spite of the prohibition on gambling in India imposed by the British authorities via the Public Gambling Act of 1867, Satta Matka and horse racing have continued to attract a large following. While Satta Matka is predominantly played on digital platforms and mobile applications today, those who favor the traditional method may still engage in betting and monitor the results by visiting local establishments.
WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?
DpBoss.Net is a well-known platform that provides a wide range of Satta Matka games and related information. It offers various game options, including Single, Jody, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka Online. The website also provides easy access to the daily results of different Satta Matka games and verifies the displayed numbers, which undergo extensive research to enhance the chances of winning.
Users can improve their winning probability by reviewing past Satta results, and the platform facilitates this by providing Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart.
WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?
To obtain the estimated Final Ank number for April 17, you may perform an online search. Additionally, the current Golden Ank number is available on the website.
WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX?
DpBoss Fix is a term utilized in Satta Matka to describe a pair of numbers referred to as patti, which is anticipated to be drawn.
WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?
DpBoss Fix Jodi is a projected set of numbers that Satta Matka players can use. The DPBOSS website provides these projected Fix Jodi numbers.
DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY
The Kalyan Satta results are published by DpBoss based on the schedule provided by Saconindia.org, three times a day. The first set of Kalyan results is announced between 11:15 AM to 1:15 PM, followed by the Kalyan Day Result from 3:45 PM to 5:45 PM, and finally, the Kalyan Night Result from 9:45 PM to 11:45 PM.
Read all the Latest India News here