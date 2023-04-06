DpBOSS Satta King Result for April 6: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others

DpBOSS RESULTS THURSDAY, 06 APRIL, 2023: Get ready to explore the Satta Matka results for the day, as DpBoss.Net presents the latest results! This site serves as a one-stop destination for those seeking precise predictions and lottery results. Whether you’re looking for the Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, or any other results, you can find them all here.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR APRIL 6

Golden Ank: 4-9-2-7

SRIDEVI MORNING: 137-1

SITA MORNING: 100-1

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 6

Golden Ank: 4-9-2-7

KARNATAKA DAY: 790-62-778

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

MILAN MORNING: 580-33-148

10:15 AM 11:15 AM

KUBER MORNING: 199-92-246

10:45 AM 11:45 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 356-47-160

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

SATTA DAY: 670-30-127

11:10 AM 12:10 PM

MADHUR MORNING: 266-41-678

11:30 AM 12:30 PM

SRIDEVI: 477-87-467

11:35 AM 12:35 PM

PADMAVATI: 379-99-360

11:40 AM 12:40 PM

MAIN MORNING: 227-10-370

12:05 PM 01:30 PM

SUPER DAY: 358-69-450

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

TARA MUMBAI DAY: 778-28-170

01:30 PM 03:00 PM

TIME BAZAR DAY: 270-93-166

02:00 PM 04:00 PM

MAIN BAZAR DAY: 278-71-236

03:35 PM 05:35 PM

SUPREME DAY: 678-11-137

03:35 PM 05:35 PM

KALYAN: 257-43-355

04:10 PM 06:10 PM

MADHURI NIGHT: 344-13-120

06:45 PM 07:45 PM

SRIDEVI NIGHT: 660-28-468

07:00 PM 08:00 PM

MAIN BOMBAY: 668-02-200

09:00 PM 11:00 PM

KUBER: 130-44-400

09:05 PM 11:05 PM

RAJDHANI NIGHT: 677-09-379

09:25 PM 11:35 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 449-75-799

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 133-73-120

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 456-57-368

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 456-50-127

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 880-65-159

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

There is a wide variety of lottery game applications on the Google Play Store that cater to those who enjoy conventional gambling. Local establishments offer opportunities for people to participate in gambling and track results, with a chance to win a maximum of Rs 1 crore. Additionally, DpBoss.Net conducts thorough research to provide precise number predictions that can assist players in making informed guesses.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

DPBOSS.NET is an online platform that regularly updates the outcomes of the Satta Matka game. Players can improve their chances of winning by choosing their numbers wisely and keeping a close eye on the results displayed on the website. Apart from the conventional game, there are multiple online variations of matka games available such as Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka. Additionally, the website offers access to the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart results.

WHAT IS THE FINAL ANK TODAY?

Saconindia.org offers accurate predictions for the day’s final Ank or Golden Ank, which are available on their website.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?

If you’re involved in Satta Matka, DpBoss Fix can assist you in verifying your anticipated number pairs or jodi.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBOSS Fix Jodi or DpBOSS Fix Patti presents a projected series of numbers that could emerge during the game.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

Keeping tabs on the Kalyan Jodi Chart is of utmost importance since it aids in forecasting outcomes. Saconindia.org posts Kalyan Satta results thrice daily at set intervals. Daytime results are published from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., while nighttime outcomes are released from 9:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Read all the Latest India News here