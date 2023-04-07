CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » DpBOSS Satta King Result for April 7: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others
2-MIN READ

DpBOSS Satta King Result for April 7: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others

Published By: Nibandh Vinod

Trending Desk

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 09:30 IST

Mumbai, India

DpBOSS Result, April 7: Check LIVE Updates of Satta Matka Online, Kalyan Morning, Kalyan Day, Kalyan Night and many more. You can win prize worth Rs 1 crore. (Representative image: Shutterstock)

DpBOSS Result Friday, April 7: Check winning numbers for various Kalyan games, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajdhani, Ratan Khatri, Matka Chart, Matka Online, Satta Matka Manipur Result, Madhur and many more

DpBOSS RESULTS FRIDAY, 07 APRIL, 2023: The website DpBoss.Net is a dependable online platform that disseminates daily results of the Satta Matka game. It conducts comprehensive analyses to predict numbers for future draws and offers players access to a range of features such as Matka Online, Matka Chart, Market, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, and Matka Result. Daily game results are also made available to the users.

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 7

Golden Ank: 2-7-3-8

SRIDEVI MORNING: 137-18-350

09:30 AM 10:30 AM

KARNATAKA DAY: 560-19-289

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

MILAN MORNING: 379-95-799

10:15 AM 11:15 AM

KUBER MORNING: 199-92-246

10:45 AM 11:45 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 136-07-458

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

MADHURI: 457-64-257

11:45 AM 12:45 PM

SUPER DAY: 119-13-337

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

KALYAN: 269-72-660

04:10 PM 06:10 PM

MAIN BOMBAY: 269-72-110

09:00 PM 11:00 PM

KUBER: 100-12-200

09:05 PM 11:05 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 788-33-148

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 289-99-388

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 338-40-334

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 290-11-470

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 190-04-347

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

The growing prevalence of internet usage has played a significant role in the rising demand for online lottery games such as Satta King. These games are conveniently accessible through websites and mobile applications, and can also be played offline at local establishments. Even though gambling is prohibited in India, certain games such as Satta Matka and horse racing continue to be widely played throughout the nation.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

DpBoss.Net is a platform that offers regular updates on the results of the Satta Matka game. With a strategic approach to number selection and vigilant tracking of results on the website, players can enhance their likelihood of winning the game. The website features an array of online variants of matka games, such as Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka. Furthermore, the platform provides access to the Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart results.

WHAT IS THE FINAL ANK TODAY?

On Saconindia.org, you can find daily results for the final Ank or Golden Ank, conveniently accessible on their website.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?

If you’re participating in Satta Matka, DpBoss Fix can assist you in verifying your guessed number pairs or jodi.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

DpBoss Fix Jodi or DpBoss Fix Patti provides a projected combination of numbers that could potentially appear during the game.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

Keeping tabs on the Kalyan Jodi Chart is of utmost importance as it aids in making forecasts. Saconindia.org publishes the Kalyan Satta results thrice a day, at fixed intervals. The day-time results can be accessed from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., while the night-time results are obtainable between 9:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

