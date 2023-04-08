DpBOSS Satta King Result for April 8: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others

DpBOSS RESULTS SATURDAY, 08 APRIL, 2023: DpBoss.Net, which is well-known for its various services related to the Satta Matka game, has published the results for Saturday’s lucky draw as it usually does. This website is highly favoured by players due to its extensive offerings, such as Matka Online, Matka Chart, Marker, Panel Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Boss Matka, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Kalyan Matka, and Matka Result. Although the games are speculative and dependent on chance, the DpBoss site aids players in predicting the winning numbers for the draws by conducting a comprehensive analysis.

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 8

Golden Ank: 3-8-2-7

SRIDEVI MORNING: 156-20-127

Results at 09:30 AM 10:30 AM

KARNATAKA DAY: 229-31-344

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

MILAN MORNING: 147-29-234

10:15 AM 11:15 AM

KUBER MORNING: 360-93-229

10:45 AM 11:45 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 490-38-189

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

MADHUR MORNING: 668-05-780

11:30 AM 12:30 PM

MADHURI: 469-98-558

11:45 AM 12:45 PM

SUPER DAY: 250-70-136

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

SUPREME DAY: 890-74-266

03:35 PM 05:35 PM

KALYAN: 390-26-150

04:10 PM 06:10 PM

MAIN BOMBAY: 134-89-379

09:00 PM 11:00 PM

KUBER: 255-26-457

09:05 PM 11:05 PM

RAJDHANI NIGHT: 780-59-289

09:25 PM 11:35 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 299-04-220

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 468-80-280

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 144-90-668

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 137-19-568

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 679-27-700

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

Online lottery games have gained more popularity with the widespread accessibility of the internet. In India, where several forms of gambling are forbidden, Satta games can now be conveniently played through websites and mobile applications, as well as in person at nearby locations.

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

DpBoss.Net is a website that keeps users up-to-date with the latest results of the popular Satta Matka game, enabling them to stay well-informed and make educated decisions while choosing their numbers.

In addition to this widely recognised game, the site also offers various other variations of matka games, such as Single, Jodi, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka, which can be played online. Moreover, users can access the Kalyan Panel Chart and Kalyan Jodi Chart results on the website for review.

WHAT IS THE FINAL ANK TODAY?

Users can obtain the most precise forecast for the day’s final Ank, also known as the Golden Ank, from the saconindia.org website. Today’s Golden Ank is 3-8-2-7

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX TODAY?

DPBOSS Fix Jodi is a dependable set of numbers for individuals participating in the Satta Matka lottery.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

It is essentially a projected set of numbers with a high likelihood of being chosen in the game, also referred to as DPBOSS Fix Patti.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

Prior to commencing their gameplay in Kalyan, players are advised to consult the Kalyan Jodi Chart, a daily reference sheet that displays a list of pairs to facilitate accurate number forecasting. The Kalyan Satta results are released three times each day on saconindia.org which can be seen from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., as well as at night, from 9:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Read all the Latest India News here