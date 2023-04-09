DpBOSS Satta King Result for April 9: Check Winning Numbers for Kalyan Satta Matka, Others

DpBOSS RESULTS SUNDAY, 09 APRIL, 2023: DpBoss is a renowned website that publishes the latest Satta Matka results and covers diverse themes such as Matka Chart, Fix Matka Jodi, Indian Matka, Kalyan Result, Boss Matka, Matka Result, and more. The website delivers quick and precise results every day, along with expert suggestions to enhance the probability of winning for its users.

Although gambling has been prohibited in India since 1867, Satta Matka and horse racing continue to be prevalent recreational activities. Presently, Satta Matka is primarily played through digital platforms and mobile applications, but players can also engage in it traditionally by visiting local establishments to place bets.

GUESSING NUMBERS FOR APRIL 9

Golden Ank: 3-8-4-9

SRIDEVI MORNING: 122-53-148

Result at 09:30 AM - 10:30 AM

KARNATAKA DAY: 670-35-168

10:00 AM 11:00 AM

KALYAN MORNING: 167-43-580

11:00 AM 12:02 PM

MADHURI: 268-65-348

11:45 AM 12:45 PM

SUPER DAY: 245-13-120

12:40 PM 02:00 PM

SUPREME DAY: 500-54-590

03:35 PM 05:35 PM

KALYAN: 126-98-567

04:10 PM 06:10 PM

MAIN BOMBAY: 134-89-379

09:00 PM 11:00 PM

KUBER: 255-26-457

09:05 PM 11:05 PM

KALYAN NIGHT: 299-04-220

09:25 PM 11:30 PM

OLD MAIN MUMBAI: 470-15-780

09:30 PM 12:05 AM

MAIN BAZAR: 144-90-668

09:40 PM 12:05 AM

RATAN KHATRI: 670-34-158

10:00 PM 12:00 AM

KALYAN MARKET NIGHT: 350-82-138

11:00 PM 01:00 AM

ALSO READ: Won The Lottery? Here’s 5 Things You Can Do To Ensure Your Financial Security

WHAT IS DPBOSS.NET?

DpBoss.Net is a well-known platform that delivers Satta Matka games and relevant details. This website presents an extensive range of gaming choices, such as Single, Jody, Single Patty, Double Patty, Triple Patty, Half Sun Gum, and Full Sun Gum Satta Matka Online. Users can easily view the daily results of various Satta Matka games and review the numbers posted on the website after thorough analysis to increase their winning opportunities.

To further enhance the chances of winning, DpBoss.Net also furnishes Kalyan Jodi Chart and Kalyan Panel Chart, which users can utilize to scrutinize the previous Satta results before participating in the game.

WHAT IS FINAL ANK TODAY?

You can find the expected number for the Final Ank of April 9 by searching online on the website. Today’s Golden Ank is 3-8-4-9.

WHAT IS DPBOSS FIX JODI?

It refers to a set of numbers that are predicted by DpBoss and can be used by Satta Matka players. These anticipated numbers are known as Fix Jodi, and they can be accessed through the DpBoss website.

DPBOSS KALYAN RESULT TODAY

You can check the Kalyan Satta results three times a day on Saconindia.org. The first set of Kalyan results is announced between 11:15 AM and 1:15 PM, followed by the Kalyan Day Result from 3:45 PM to 5:45 PM, and finally, the Kalyan Night Result from 9:45 PM to 11:45 PM.

Read all the Latest India News here