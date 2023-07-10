DRDO Scientist Arrest: Charge Sheet Reveals Pak Operative Sought Help of Air Force Corporal in Bengaluru

Almost two months after the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar under the Official Secrets Act, the charge sheet filed in the case has inferred that he was duped in case of honey trap.

More than 1,800-page charge sheet filed in this case details all the messages exchanged between the scientist and the operative.

Some of the leaked information included crucial information that Kurulkar passed on about BrahMos and Agni 6 missile launchers, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Anti-Satellite Missiles, Rustom DRDO (an unmanned aerial vehicle), Mentor Missile, Rafael (presumably referring to the Rafael Advanced Defense Systems), AK system (possibly referring to AK-series firearms), Astra missile (an air-to-air missile), as well as defence drones.

This information was passed from June 2022 to December 2022. The charge sheet states that Kurulkar also passed on the contact numbers of two fellow scientist colleagues to the Pakistani Intelligence Operative (PIO).

Investigation by ATS in this case has further revealed that an Apple MacBook that DRDO had handed over to the ATS did not have any relevant information, which led to hinting at the discrepancy in the serial number of the laptop.

Sources in the ATS said DRDO inadvertently handed over someone else’s laptop to the ATS.

Further investigation by ATS has revealed that the PIO agent was in touch with an air force corporal stationed in the Bangalore unit, who helped them with an Indian number to communicate with Kurulkar. The statement by the corporal has been mentioned as a witness in the case.

Besides this, the operative would usually contact Kurulkar through a UK number with the code +44.

During their conversations, Kurulkar would reveal details about various programmes and his day-to-day working with her. They would often communicate by calling each other – ‘Babe’. During the conversation, Zara managed to get information about the Robotic programme from the scientist.

The charge sheet says he wanted to have intimate relationships with her for which he shared some important information with her.

To gain his trust, she gave him access to email IDs and passwords to upload the details.

Investigation has found that she convinced him to download apps to communicate with her, which led to malware being installed on his phone. These apps would gather data of phones and connect emails, which would later on be used in Pakistan.

The investigation revealed that there has not been any monetary transaction between the two. Kurulkar shared information about sensitive defence projects in exchange of nudes and for sexting.

Apart from the other sensitive information, Kurulkar also shared information about the CEO of a private company that supplies defence-related equipment to the Indian government