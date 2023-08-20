Watch | DRDO's Tapas Drone Crashes In Village Near Karnataka's Chitradurga; None Injured

A Tapas drone being developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) crash landed in a village near Karnataka’s Chitradurga district on Sunday.

The Tapas drone was reportedly on a trial flight when it crashed outside Vaddikere village in Hiriyur taluk. Visuals from the spot showed locals surrounding the crashed DRDO drone.

#WATCH | A Tapas drone being developed by the DRDO crashed today during a trial flight in a village of Chitradurga district, Karnataka. DRDO is briefing the Defence Ministry about the mishap and an inquiry is being carried out into the specific reasons behind the crash: Defence… pic.twitter.com/5YSfJHPxTw— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2023

Defence officials said DRDO is briefing the Defence Ministry about the mishap and an inquiry is being carried out into the specific reasons behind the crash, news agency ANI quoted Defence officials as saying.

As per DRDO website, TAPAS-BH is a MALE UAV (Medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle) with an operating altitude of 30,000 feet, endurance of 24 hours with EO (Electro-Optical) and SAR (synthetic aperture radar) payloads and a range of 250 km. It can carry a variety of payloads up to a maximum of 350 kgs, the website reads.