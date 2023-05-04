Dreaded Gangster Anil Dujana, Out on Bail in Murder Case, Killed in UP STF Encounter in Meerut

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday afternoon gunned down dreaded gangster Anil Dujana in an encounter on an unpaved road near a village in Meerut. Confirming the news, Additional DGP Amitabh Yash said Dujana had several cases registered against him, including that of murder, extortion, and threatening an eye witness in a case against him.

“Dreaded gangster of western UP, Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the Meerut unit of UP STF. He had several cases against him, he was a contract killer and had 18 murder cases against him. Further details are awaited," the Additional DGP, UP STF, was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

#WATCH | "Dreaded gangster of western UP, Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the Meerut unit of UP STF. He had several cases against him, he was a contract killer and had 18 murder cases against him. Further details are awaited..," says Amitabh Yash, Additional DGP, STF,… pic.twitter.com/TMNio0wQQf— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

Dujana was on the list of most wanted criminals in Uttar Pradesh and had been in jail since 2012 but was granted bail in 2021.

As per NDTV sources, Dujana was threatening to kill one of the key witnesses in the murder case filed against him. Upon knowing it, the UP STF had went to arrest him but his gang fired at the police team, leading to a gun battle and the death of the gangster.

He carried a reward of Rs 50,000 and was booked with several charges, including National Security Act (NSA) and Goonda Act.

A resident of Dujana village under Badalpur police station in Gautam Buddha Nagar district, the real name of Anil Dujana was Anil Nagar.

He was feared in parts of Western Uttar Pradesh and ran an organised criminal gang. The slain gangster had 62 criminal cases registered against him including, 18 of murders, extortion, robbery and land grab.

This is the second high profile killing by UP STF in an encounter after the killing of Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad in Jhansi last month.

On several occasions, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reiterated that no mafia or gangster can spread terror in the state and every district is now safe having its own identity. He asserted that those who were “trouble for UP earlier, today are in trouble themselves".

The criminals killed in encounters in the six years of Adityanath’s government included gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad and his accomplice.

The UP Police data shows that more than 10,900 police encounters have taken place in the state since March 2017, when Adityanath took over as the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time. In these encounters, 23,300 alleged criminals were arrested and 5,046 were injured.

(with inputs from IANS, PTI)

