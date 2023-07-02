Dreaded Gangsters in North India Prisons to be Shifted to Andaman-Nicobar Jail; MHA Gives Nod

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has initiated the transfer of at least 15 dreaded gangsters currently lodged in jails in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The NIA, in a letter to the MHA, had sought the transfer of at least 25 gangsters from jails in North India to southern states. The list included Lawrence Bishnoi, the prime accused in the murder case of singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala.

MHA sources said that the initial proposal was to shift the gangsters to jails in South India, but the process of obtaining permission from the state governments will take time.

“Since the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is a Union territory, and its administration comes under the MHA, the procedure will take less time. The agency is currently seeking a legal opinion as well," MHA sources were quoted by the Indian Express as saying.

Sources told News18 that gangsters lodged in South Indian jails might also be shifted to Hindi-speaking North Indian states in a swap.