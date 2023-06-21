The controversy over dress code at religious establishments in Uttar Pradesh gained momentum once again, as prominent temples across the state decided to ban the entry of devotees donning capris, rugged jeans, noodle-strap tops, shorts, bermuda, mini-skirts, lungis and other such attire. So far, at least a dozen temples in different districts of UP have implemented the dress code and the count is still on.

Prior to temples, a similar trend was seen among the Islamic establishments in UP, when Shia clerics, in 2019 and 2020, implemented a ‘dress code’ and imposed a ban on pre- or post-wedding shoots, shooting TikTok videos and making reels at the Imambadas, terming it “unIslamic”.

TEMPLE RUN

Shanidev Maharaj Ji temple in UP’s Meerut district was perhaps the first to impose the restrictions on its premises. “Shanidev Maharaj temple is a religious place. It is one of the prominent temples of Shanidev, which also houses a 27-feet tall statue of Shanidev Maharaj. There are certain ways to visit a religious place. So we have made it mandatory for devotees to come only in decent attire,” said Mahamandaleshwar Mahendra Das Ji Maharaj, the mahant of the temple.

Sachin Kansal, a ‘pradhan sewak’ of the temple, said the decision was taken after the management found a gradual change in people’s dressing style, who seemed more influenced by the western culture.

“People must understand that a temple is not a place to hangout. It’s a place to meditate and worship. They should come wearing decent attire and not noodle strap tops, shorts, skirts or any other western outfit,” said Kansal.

A similar diktat was recently issued a few days ago by the management of Mankameshwar temple of UP’s Prayagraj district, stating the temple is a place of worship and hence devotees, largely women and girls, must not enter wearing short clothes.

Prior to this, another prominent temple – Shri Radha Damodar temple in Mathura — had issued a dress code on May 21. Chand Goswami, the caretaker of the temple, had also appealed to the devotees to visit the temple in traditional attire only. The temple has also put up the posters and banners to spread the word.

Another temple in UP’s Aligarh district, too, has issued the same guidelines to the devotees, also stating that the entry of non-Sanatanis is not allowed. An ancient Hanuman temple in Acchaltalab area of Aligarh has issued strict guidelines for devotees, stating people should not enter the premises wearing an indecent attire. The temple’s fresh guidelines restrict entry of non-Sanatanis into the temple.

Other than these, other districts in UP, too, have witnessed a similar trend that has started a fresh debate.

AT SHIA SHRINES

The controversy over the dress code, however, is not new to UP. In 2019, a similar objection was raised by Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad.

Maulana Yasoob Abbas, senior Shia cleric and All India Shia Muslim Personal Law Board (AISMPLB) general secretary, said, “One must understand that people’s sentiments are attached to the religious places and hence they must not do anything that hurts one’s religious sentiments. It was for the same reason why we had imposed a ban on wearing indecent dresses on the premises of Bada Imambara and on the shooting of reels and pre- or post-wedding shoots, which is a disrespect towards the religious structure.”