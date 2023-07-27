Dressed in Black, Opposition MPs Meet to Chalk Out Strategy in Parliament

Dressed in black as a mark of protest against the government over the Manipur issue, MPs belonging to the Opposition’s INDIA bloc met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge here on Thursday to finalise their strategy in both Houses of Parliament.

Sources said the opposition leaders will not allow any business to be taken up in Lok Sabha after a no-confidence motion against the government was admitted by Speaker Om Birla.

The opposition MPs have pointed out that ideally the no-confidence motion should be discussed before any other business is taken up.

They wore black clothes as a mark of protest for not allowing a discussion on Manipur and Prime Minister Narendra Modi not making a statement in both Houses on the violence-racked northeastern state.

The opposition MPs have been protesting in Parliament every day over the issue. A no-confidence motion against the government by the Congress on behalf of the opposition alliance was admitted by Birla on Wednesday.

Birla said a date for a discussion on the motion will be decided after consulting the leaders of all parties.