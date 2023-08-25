DRI Seizes Methaqualone Worth Rs 50.65 Crore in Pune; Five Arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 101.31 kg of banned hypnotic sedative methaqualone worth Rs 50.65 crore here and arrested five persons allegedly involved in its smuggling, an official said on Friday.

The DRI’s regional unit intercepted a car with Telangana number plate on August 22 in Pune and found plastic containers filled with a crystalline substance, the official said. Preliminary tests indicated that it was methaqualone, but further forensic analysis was being done, he added.

During the course of the probe, the DRI arrested five persons from Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. The accused were engaged in the illegal sale, purchase, transportation and export of psychotropic substances. The cartel may be spread in different states and also have overseas connections, the official said.