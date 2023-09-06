CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Driver Charred to Death Inside Truck in Ajmer
1-MIN READ

Driver Charred to Death Inside Truck in Ajmer

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 12:50 IST

Jaipur, India

The reason why the truck caught fire is yet to be ascertained (Representative mage: News18)

Hanuman, the driver, got stuck in his cabin when the truck caught fire and was burned alive

A truck driver got burned alive when his vehicle caught fire near the Tabiji gas plant on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway in Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said.

The reason why the truck caught fire is yet to be ascertained.

Hanuman, the driver, got stuck in his cabin when the truck caught fire and was burned alive, Mangaliyawas Police Station SHO Sunil Tada said.

He said the truck was removed from the road and traffic was cleared, adding, the matter is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
