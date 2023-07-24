Driver Shot Dead in Jharkhand

Unidentified men on Monday shot dead a 50-year-old driver in Kasidih under RIT police station in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharswan district, a senior police officer said.

The victim identified as Tilak Mahato, a native of Chowka police station area who lived in a rented house in Kasidih, was returning home in the morning when three men on a motorcycle fired at him, the police officer said.

The assailants fired five rounds but one bullet struck on the back of his head, the officer said, adding Mahato died on the spot.

SP Anand Prakash, who went to the spot and inquired about the incident, said police have recovered 4/5 empty cartridges.

The exact cause behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, Prakash said.