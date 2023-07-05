Driver's Close Encounter With Snake Leads To Car Accident In Konaseema

In a startling turn of events, a major incident occurred in Gadilanka Village, Kakinada, Ambedkar Konaseema District, Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. The incident took place when a car suddenly swerved off the road and ended up in a nearby field. The driver, in a state of panic, lost control of the steering wheel upon spotting a snake on it, rendering him unable to react effectively.

Witnesses immediately rushed to the scene upon witnessing the accident. With their assistance, the car was swiftly manoeuvred back onto the field. Thankfully, all the passengers inside the car sustained only minor injuries and were safe. It was truly fortunate that no lives were at risk, considering the potential for a more severe accident given the circumstances. The swift action of the bystanders averted a major tragedy.

The occupants of the car belonged to a Muslim family, and they remain perplexed as to how the snake entered or fell into the car. The incident occurred within a fraction of a second, leaving them shocked and confused. Before they could comprehend the situation, the car had already veered off the road. The driver, expressing gratitude that everyone emerged unharmed, recounted the moment he spotted the snake on the steering wheel. In a moment of panic, he instinctively relinquished control, abandoning his seat. He, too, is puzzled as to how the snake managed to enter the car, as there was no visible point of entry. The occupants had all been seated inside the car and had not noticed anything unusual before the incident. The driver admits that the sight of the snake on the steering wheel prompted him to react hastily, acting without a second thought.

The incident serves as a reminder of the unexpected nature of such events and the importance of maintaining composure in the face of unforeseen circumstances. Thankfully, the swift response from the community ensured the safety of all involved in this peculiar incident.