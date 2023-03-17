Odisha Drivers Protest: Groom's Marriage Party Walks 28 Kms To Solemnize Wedding Due to Lack of Transport

The ongoing three strike by the Drivers’ Ekta Mahasangh has thrown life out of gear across Odisha.

Due to the protest, a groom and his wedding party was forced to walk around 28 kilometers in Kalayansinghpur block of Rayagada district.

In the absence of public transport, the groom’s marriage party had to trek 28 km to reach the bride’s house and solemnize their marriage in Rayagada.

The marriage, which was scheduled to take place on March 16, got logistically affected by the lack of transport. The groom’s family had to walk through the night to reach the bride’s house.

Talking to News18, Naresh Praska, father of the Groom said that they faced a lot trouble due to drivers strike. “As there was no transport facilities we decided to walk to bride house. My relatives and friends cooperate and walked about 28KM to bride house, we started journey at 6 PM and reached at 2 AM."

“It was not possible to postpone the marriage ceremony. Though it was difficult to walk 28 kilometers," he added.

On the other hand, the girl’s family said that all the wedding rituals were completed timely.

“We are very happy. Despite of all obstacle the groom and wedding party reached in the village and marriage performed as per rituals," said a relative of groom.

The incident came as State Driver Association has put the strike on hold respecting government’s request The drivers protesting on the highways for three days have put their strike on hold on Friday. The decision to put the strike on hold was announced by the Odisha Driver Mahasangh President, Prashant Menduli.

This came as, four policemen were injured as the drivers strike,resulting in a scuffle between the people and the policemen.

The protest has been raised by the Opposition parties, including the BJP and Congress during the state’s budget session. Both BJP and congress MLAs protested in the house supporting drivers’ agitation.

