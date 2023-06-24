CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi in USBollywood Music in USBMC Covid ScamAssam FloodsUP Heatwave
Home » India » Drone Shot Down by BSF Along Pakistan Border in Punjab
1-MIN READ

Drone Shot Down by BSF Along Pakistan Border in Punjab

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 11:23 IST

Chandigarh, India

BSF troopers noticed the drone on Friday night and immediately reacted to intercept it. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

BSF troopers noticed the drone on Friday night and immediately reacted to intercept it. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

During a joint search operation of the BSF and the Punjab Police, the shot-down drone was recovered on Saturday morning from a field in Lakhana village

A suspected Pakistani drone that intruded into the Indian territory along the International Border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran has been shot down by BSF jawans, an official of the force said on Saturday.

According to the official, Border Security Force troopers noticed the drone on Friday night and immediately reacted to intercept it.

During a joint search operation of the BSF and the Punjab Police, the shot-down drone was recovered on Saturday morning from a field in Lakhana village.

“BSF troops intercepted and brought down a Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace in village Lakhana of Tarn Taran district. Yet again, the nefarious designs of Pakistan have been foiled by the BSF," the force said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. BSF
  2. pakistan
  3. Drone
first published:June 24, 2023, 11:23 IST
last updated:June 24, 2023, 11:23 IST