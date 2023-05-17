Drug Case Accused Alleges Sameer Wankhede’s Team Stole His Rs 30-lakh Rolex Watch During Probe

Another serious allegation involving Sameer Wankhede, the former head of the Mumbai Zone Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), was levelled after a foreign national accused his team of theft.

A British citizen, who was once arrested by Sameer Wankhede in a drug seizure case, now alleged that the former NCB official’s team stole his Rolex Daytona wristwatch worth Rs 30 lakhs while he was in custody, reported India Today.

Talking to India Today, the British national Karan Sajnani said, “The Investigating Officer of the case took away my Daytona Rolex watch worth Rs 30 lacs and this wasn’t shown in the seized items list. The IO of the case was Ashish Ranjan".

This comes after Wankhede and four other people were booked by CBI for allegedly seeking a Rs 25 crore bribe for not framing Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case.

The former NCB officer is also being probed by the CBI for the purchase and sale of luxury watches.

“He has also not declared the source of his foreign visits properly. It was also found that Wankhede has indulged himself in the sale and purchase of expensive wristwatches with a private entity, Viral Rajan, without intimating the department (present or parent)," the SET said in the findings which are now part of the FIR.

The NCB, which had filed a charge sheet in the drugs-on-cruise case, gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, while an SIT set up by the anti-drugs agency claimed the probe led by Wankhede had lapsed.