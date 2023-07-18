Drug Case Against Aryan Khan a 'Set Up'? Ex NCB Official Make Shocking Claims About Sameer Wankhede

In a shocking revelation in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Khan’s son Aryan Khan, a former Intelligence Officer at the Narcotic Controls Bureau has hinted that the drug case could have been a set-up and former NCP zonal director, Sameer Wankhede was behind the conspiracy.

Ashish Ranjan Prasad, an accused in the CBI’s case against officials in the drug case, claimed that witness Kiran Gosavi was involved in the matter with the approval of Wankhede, Times of India reported. However, Wankhede had earlier said that he met Gosavi, Prabhakar Sail and BJP party worker Manish Bhanushali on the day of the drug bust case.

Prasad said he had inquired about the presence of Gosavi, Sail and Bhanushali while detaining the suspects from the cruise ship who was present there as per the instructions of Wankhede, according to TOI.

‘Not Proof Of His Integrity’: NCB to Bombay HC on Sameer Wankhede’s Alleged Chats With Shah Rukh Khan

Wankhede is facing a Central Bureau of Investigation probe in the alleged Rs 25 Crore bribery case in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Khan’s son Aryan Khan. He had interim relief from arrest from the Bombay high court till today.

In an affidavit filed in the Bombay high court last month, the now-suspended Indian Revenue Service officer has shared his ‘chats’ with the actor to counter the allegations of extortion and claimed Khan had praised his integrity in the conversation.

Earlier, Wankhede’s lawyer alleged that Aryan Khan and his father Shah Rukh Khan already informed the court that there is no case of extortion of Rs 25 crore.

On June 17, NCB filed a 92-page affidavit rebutting their former officers’ claim.

The federal agency’s affidavit also mentioned that Wankhede, despite moving out of NCB, was in “regular touch” with a deputy legal advisor in an effort to “manipulate the outcome” of Aryan Khan’s case and “extract sensitive information”.

The extortion case against Wankhede is linked to the arrest of Aryan Khan on October 3, 2021. Khan was eventually granted bail after 25 days.