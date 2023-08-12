CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parliament Monsoon SessionUttarakhand RainsDelhi NewsChandrayaan 3Gyanvapi Row
Home » India » Drug Smuggler Killed in Encounter with Police in Punjab's Tarn Taran
1-MIN READ

Drug Smuggler Killed in Encounter with Police in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 23:34 IST

Amritsar, India

A heavy police force was deployed at the checkpoint to nab them. (PTI Photo)

A heavy police force was deployed at the checkpoint to nab them. (PTI Photo)

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a vehicle at a checkpoint between Patti and Kairon villages but the car occupant, Jora Singh, sped away,

An alleged drug smuggler was killed in an encounter with police near Kairon village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a vehicle at a checkpoint between Patti and Kairon villages but the car occupant, Jora Singh, sped away, they said.

He also opened fire at a police team which retaliated, leading to Singh’s death, police said.

Police sources said they had specific information that some people were smuggling heroin from Pakistan. So, a heavy police force was deployed at the checkpoint to nab them.

Singh was a resident of Kot Ise Khan in Moga district.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. tarn taran
  2. Punjab Police
  3. encounter
first published:August 12, 2023, 23:34 IST
last updated:August 12, 2023, 23:34 IST