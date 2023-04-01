CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Drunk Swedish Man ‘Molests’ Air Hostess On Mumbai-bound IndiGo Flight, Abuses Co-passengers; Arrested
1-MIN READ

Drunk Swedish Man ‘Molests’ Air Hostess On Mumbai-bound IndiGo Flight, Abuses Co-passengers; Arrested

Curated By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 10:03 IST

Mumbai, India

The incident took place onboard the Bangkok-Mumbai 6E-1052 Indigo Flight on Thursday. The passenger was identified as Klas Erik Harald Jonas Westberg.

A drunk passenger - a Swedish national - allegedly molested a 24-year-old IndiGo cabin crew mid-air onboard the Bangkok to Mumbai flight. The incident is the latest in a string of incidents of unruly behavior on flights in recent months.

The drunk passenger reportedly misbehaved with the air hostess while serving meals. Things escalated when the cabin crew informed the 63-year-old passenger that there was no food available onboard the plane.

The passenger reportedly grabbed the air hostess’ hand when she attempted to receive payment from the passenger for a dish that was available, reports Times Now. When the crew member protested, he reportedly stood up and molested the air hostess, according to a statement by the woman to the Mumbai police.

The accused who was forced to return to his seat when the air hostess screamed, stood up again and reportedly abused co-passengers and other staff members onboard the flight.

Following the incident, the cabin crew informed the captain about the incident and the accused was arrested upon his arrival at Mumbai airport. He was reportedly produced before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court and was granted bail after a Rs 20,000 surety on Friday.

This was the eighth reported case of unruly behavior by a passenger mid-air in the last three months.

Last week, a drunk IndiGo passenger vomited in the aisle and defecated around the toilet on a Guwahati to Delhi flight. The shocking incident prompted outrage on social media after a photo of a cabin crew member cleaning the mess went viral.

The passenger was reportedly intoxicated and vomited in the aisle and defecated around the toilet.

