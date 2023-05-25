Dubai-bound Indigo Flight Suffers Bird Hit on Runway at Mangaluru Airport; Take-off Cancelled

A Dubai-bound Indigo aircraft from Mangalore carrying 160 passengers did not take-off after it suffered a bird-hit at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) runway, forcing the cancellation of the flight.

According to airport sources, the incident occured as the flight was all set to take off around 8:30 AM, when bird hit one of the wings of the aircraft.

The pilot immediately informed the Air Traffic Control after which take-off was aborted and all 160 passengers were deboarded.

This resulted in a lot of panic at the airport after which alternate arrangements were made for the passengers to travel to Dubai by another plane that arrived from Bengaluru. The rescheduled Dubai flight left at 11.05 am.

The grounded plane is being inspected by technicians.

In a statement, MIA authorities said that, “flight 6E 1467 IXE-DXB, scheduled for 8.25 am departure suffered a bird hit as it entered the runway from taxiway. The pilot informed the ATC and returned to the apron at 8.30 am. All the passengers were deplaned and the aircraft was declared aircraft on ground (AOG) for a thorough engineering inspection"

“IndiGo has made alternate travel arrangements for the 165 passengers who were scheduled to fly to Bengaluru on flight 6E 5347 (scheduled departure at 9.10 am). There was no panic as reported,” the statement said.

With PTI inputs