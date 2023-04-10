CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Karnataka Election LiveDelhi London FlightLong WeekendJharkhand ClashMaharashtra Akola Temple
Home » India » Dubbed Ram-Ravana Dialogues Played At Noida Bar; One Arrested
1-MIN READ

Dubbed Ram-Ravana Dialogues Played At Noida Bar; One Arrested

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 21:25 IST

New Delhi, India

Screengrab of the purported video at Noida. (Twitter)

Screengrab of the purported video at Noida. (Twitter)

Police have registered an FIR against the Lord of The Drinks, in Noida's Garden Galleria Mall, after a purported video of the incident did rounds on social media.

A bar in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida auto-tuned and dubbed lord Ram-Ravana dialogues from Ramayana television series and played it as a song on their dance floor.

Police have registered an FIR against the Lord of The Drinks, in Noida’s Garden Galleria Mall, after a purported video of the incident did rounds on social media.

A person has also been arrested related to the incident, according to India Today.

The video shows, the auto-tuned song of Ram-Ravana dialogues being played, along with video clips from show, based on the ancient Sanskrit epic, Ramayana.

The clips show Lord Ram and Ravana having a conversation, which was dubbed and auto-tuned. People are seen dancing while the song plays on the floor.

A FIR has been registered under Sections 153A and 295A.  Further investigation is also underway.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
first published:April 10, 2023, 21:22 IST
last updated:April 10, 2023, 21:25 IST