Dwarka Domestic Help Torture Case: IndiGo De-rosters Pilot, Says Matter Being Probed

Amid a massive backlash over the assault of a pilot and her husband for allegedly abusing and torturing their minor domestic help, IndiGo on Wednesday said it has derostered the accused from duties and announced that the matter is being probed.

Without specifically mentioning the case, an IndiGo spokesperson said it is aware of a video that is being circulated on social media which allegedly involves an individual employed by the airline.

“We are currently investigating the matter. Meanwhile, the employee has been derostered from official duties," the spokesperson said in a statement.

A pilot and her husband, who is also an airline staff, were thrashed by the locals in Delhi’s Dwarka for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old girl they employed as a domestic help.

The incident was reported on Wednesday after a relative of the girl spotted injury marks on her face and arms and contacted police.

According to reports, a 10-year-old girl, who was working as a domestic help at a couple’s house in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka was allegedly beaten up by the two on Wednesday.

Some locals allegedly heard that couple tortured her and observed injury marks on her body, a mob gathered outside their house and attacked them.

The accused – Kaushik Bagchi (36) and Poornima Bagchi (33) – have been arrested for assaulting the minor, they said.

According to the police, the woman works as a pilot in a private airline while her husband is deployed as ground staff at another carrier.

“The girl has been medically examined. A case has been registered under sections 323, 324, and 342 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Child Labour Act, and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The accused have been detained," Delhi police said in a statement.