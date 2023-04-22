E-pharmacies Seek ‘Urgent’ Meeting with Health Secretary, Ask for Support for Laws to Regulate Sector

The top players in the e-pharmacy industry have written to the central government seeking an “urgent” meeting. Online retailers are seeking support for quick legalisation of the sector to eliminate existing “ambiguity”.

The letter, accessed by News18, was written by Dharmil Sheth on behalf of all digital health platforms (DHP) and sent to health secretary Rajesh Bhushan. Sheth is the co-founder of API Holdings Ltd, the parent company of online platform PharmEasy.

In the letter dated March 27, Sheth said there was no question of violation as there were no existing laws that regulate the sector and the question of violation was “moot”. Through this letter, the industry seeks the government’s support for the notification of the ‘Draft e-Pharmacy Rule’ and the ‘New Drugs, Medical Devices and Cosmetics Bill, 2022’ to remove any “regulatory uncertainty” and to “harmonise all existing regulations, under which the e-Pharmacy is already compliant”.

The DHPs represent the entire gamut of e-pharmacies in India. They include the leading industry members working to address regulatory issues.

The industry is still awaiting the government’s response. Meanwhile, top sources in the health ministry had earlier told News18.com that the government is planning a meeting with top officials of e-pharmacy platforms to discuss the existing concerns but no date has been fixed so far.

No question of violation in absence of laws

In February, Amazon, Flipkart, Tata 1MG and other top players in the e-pharmacy market were served with show-cause notices after the government claimed to have noted violations.

“Multiple e-pharmacy players have recently received a show-cause notice from DCGI, accusing them of violation of the provisions of the D&C Act and Rules,” the letter said, while adding that “since the said act is not applicable to e-pharmacies, the question of violation of provisions is moot”.

It stated that the government with an “intent to have legislation regulating e-pharmacies has on multiple occasions proposed draft legislations, however, such drafts are not made effective and result in ambiguity”.

E-pharmacy strong pillar to improve access of affordable medicines

The letter blames the media for setting the wrong narrative and creating panic. “The negative narratives by the media, questioning the legitimacy of the e-pharmacy model, has also created chaos among the 1.5 lakh professionals employed by e-pharmacies,” it said.

At present, this sector provides quality and affordable medicines to about 10 crore families across the country, the letter said. It added that the industry provides employment to more than 1.5 lakh skilled professionals.

“Apart from providing access to quality and affordable medicines till the last mile for citizens of the country, the e-pharmacy sector is also contributing towards the national development of the country,” it said.

The letter said the model of selling medicines online is in sync with the central government’s ‘Digital India’ initiative and established that the industry acts as a strong pillar to “significantly improve access to affordable medicines”.

“With the expansion of the internet and broadband services to remote areas of the country in line with the Digital India initiative, the e-Pharmacy model acts as a strong pillar to significantly improve access to affordable medicines,” the letter said.

