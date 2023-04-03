CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » EAM Jaishankar Meets Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana
EAM Jaishankar Meets Israeli Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 21:16 IST

New Delhi, India

File photo of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the Rising India Summit. (News18)

Ohana is currently on a visit to India. It is the first-ever official visit to the country by a sitting speaker of the Knesset

Speaker of Israel's Knesset (parliament) Amir Ohana on Monday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the talks between the two leaders focused on bilateral ties in areas of connectivity, food security and renewable energy.

Ohana is currently on a visit to India. It is the first-ever official visit to the country by a sitting speaker of the Knesset.

"Glad to welcome Israeli Knesset Speaker @AmirOhana and parliamentary delegation in South Block today. Discussed strengthening India-Israel ties and promoting cooperation in I2U2," Jaishankar said on Twitter.

"Connectivity, renewables, food security, start-ups, tourism and culture can enrich our agenda," he said.

On his part, Ohana described the meeting as "productive".

"Thank you my dear friend Minister for External Affairs of India @DrSJaishankar. It was an important and productive meeting. I'm confident that our collaboration will enhance Israel-India relations for the benefit of both nations," he tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
