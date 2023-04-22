Earth Day 2023: Tata Power and News18 Network Release Short Film Titled ‘De Power Ko Green Signal’

Marking Earth Day 2023, Tata Power and News18 Network on Saturday released a short film, titled De Power Ko Green Signal, as part of the Sustainable is Attainable movement. The initiative calls for large-scale behaviour change to ensure India meets its net zero emission target by 2070.

In a big push to its long-term mass movement on promoting green energy adoption in India, Tata Power, one of India’s largest integrated power companies, and News18 Network released the inspirational film on television and digital platforms on Earth Day 2023, promoting the theme of ‘Invest In Our Planet’.

Set in Ladakh, the film depicts how solar power is leading to a future of great possibilities, and inspires viewers to switch to greener options, without being worried about ‘switching off.’

The protagonist in the film, a young aspiring boxer in Ladakh, need not compromise on her training schedule due to power supply constraints. Solar power lights up the boxing arena she practises in and keeps on track, her dreams of making it big in the sport, where Indian women are already shining at the global stage.

“This Earth Day, we want to reinforce how solar power is lighting up lives across the country and taking ahead India’s vision of clean energy transition. The film showcases this effectively,” said Jyoti Kumar Bansal, Chief – Brand & Communications, Tata Power.

“In line with Mission LiFE introduced by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the movement is taking the discussion around sustainability into our daily lives and Tata Power is proud to be leading this conversation,” added Bansal.

The Sustainable is Attainable movement has been encouraged by Union Minister of Power RK Singh, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and is supported by corporate leaders across India and the world.

The movement aims to continue propagating the use of green and clean energy in the country. It is also working on popularising how a sustainable lifestyle is ‘attainable’ for millions of Indians through wide-scale adoption of affordable green energy products and solutions.

“This film is an effort to amplify the power of solar, showcase how easy it is for us to switch to an alternative source for our energy needs, and encourage behaviour change, in keeping with goals of our initiative ‘Sustainable is Attainable’. We hope that our audience finds the messaging heartfelt and, more importantly, that the film inspires them the way it does us,” said Sidharth Saini, Senior Vice President, Network18 Studio.

