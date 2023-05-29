CHANGE LANGUAGE
Earthquake of Magnitude 5.2 Hits Assam's Dhekiajuli; Strong Tremors Felt in Guwahati, Other Areas
Earthquake of Magnitude 5.2 Hits Assam's Dhekiajuli; Strong Tremors Felt in Guwahati, Other Areas

May 29, 2023

Guwahati [Gauhati], India

Earthquake tremors were felt in Guwahati on Monday morning, (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

Earthquake tremors were felt for a few seconds in Guwahati and nearby areas on Monday morning

An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hit Assam’s Guwahati and surrounding areas on Monday morning. The epicentre of the earthquake was Dhekiajuli. No casualties or damage have been reported so far. More details are awaited.

