Earthquake of Magnitude 5.2 Hits Assam's Dhekiajuli; Strong Tremors Felt in Guwahati, Other Areas

An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude hit Assam’s Guwahati and surrounding areas on Monday morning. The epicentre of the earthquake was Dhekiajuli. No casualties or damage have been reported so far. More details are awaited.
Curated By: Pragati Pal
Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:24 IST
Guwahati [Gauhati], India
Earthquake tremors were felt in Guwahati on Monday morning, (Representational Image/Shutterstock)
