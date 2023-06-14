Three Earthquakes Hit J&K's Doda Within 24 Hours

Two earthquakes hit Jammu and Kashmir in the wee hours on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after a 5.4 magnitude quake struck in Doda area of the Union Territory.

The first earthquake on Wednesday, of magnitude 4.3, hit at around 2.20 am, another quake of magnitude 2.8 occurred minutes at 2:41 am. The epicentre of all the three earthquakes was Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda as per National Centre for Seismology.

Jolts of the 5.4 earthquake on Tuesday that struck J&K were felt till Punjab ans Delhi. According to National Center for Seismology figures, the magnitude of the earthquake was measured at 5.4, at a depth of 6 km in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda.

News18 learnt that two students of Government High School in Doda were injured in the earthquake.

A local from Srinagar said, “The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week…"

On June 10, An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolted Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. Its epicentre was in Ladakh, officials said.

As per NCS figures, the earthquake struck at 10.23 am and lasted for a few seconds. The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers below the surface of the earth at latitude 35.64 degrees north and longitude 76.62 degrees east. There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property.