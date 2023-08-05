Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt in J&K, Parts of Delhi-NCR

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude occurred in Afghanistan on Saturday evening. Tremors were also felt in Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Delhi-NCR.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), it occurred at 9:31 pm (IST) in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

There are no immediate reports of any damage.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg. The NCS said it occured at 8:36 and the epicentre was 129 km below the surface of the earth, about 184 km from Gulmarg.