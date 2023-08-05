CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt in J&K, Parts of Delhi-NCR
Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt in J&K, Parts of Delhi-NCR

Curated By: Arpita Raj

News18.com

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 22:05 IST

Delhi, India

No damage has been reported yet. (Representative image/Shutterstock)

Earthquake Updates: According to the National Center for Seismology, it occurred at 9:31 pm (IST) in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude occurred in Afghanistan on Saturday evening. Tremors were also felt in Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Delhi-NCR.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), it occurred at 9:31 pm (IST) in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan.

There are no immediate reports of any damage.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg. The NCS said it occured at 8:36 and the epicentre was 129 km below the surface of the earth, about 184 km from Gulmarg.

