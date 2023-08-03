Earthquake of 4.3 Magnitude Jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands; Second In 24 Hours

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolted the Andaman and Nicobar islands in the early hours of Thursday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

This was the eighth earthquake to hit the islands this year.

On Wednesday, the islands were rocked by an earthquake of magnitude 5.0. The quake occurred at around 5:40 am at a depth of 10 kilometres. According to the NCS, the quake’s epicentre was at Latitude: 9.32 and Longitude: 94.03. No damages or casualties were reported.

Previously in July, a magnitude 6 earthquake at a depth of 10 kilometres struck the Andaman and Nicobar islands, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

Then in April, according to NCS, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Campbell bay in Andaman and Nicobar islands. This one was in succession to two other quakes of magnitude 4.3 and 5.3 respectively that hit the islands in the month of April.

An earthquake of magnitude 5 rocked the Nicobar region of the islands in March this year. The NCS had said that the quake was 10 kilometres in depth.

The NCS had tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 06-03-2023, 05:07:16 IST, Lat: 7.97 and Long: 91.65, Depth: 10 Km,` Location: Nicobar islands region."

Earlier in January, the first earthquake of the year struck the Andaman sea of the Andaman and Nicobar islands. The quake was of 4.9 magnitude and at a depth of 77 kilometres, the NCS said.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 31-01-2023, 00:15:40 IST, Lat: 12.60 & Long: 93.42, Depth: 77 Km, Location: Andaman Sea, India," NCS tweeted.

In 2022, the islands endured 22 earthquakes in a span of 24 hours in a range of 3.8 magnitude to 5 magnitude.

(with inputs from ANI)