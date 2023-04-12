Earthquake of Magnitude 4.3 Jolts Bihar's Araria

A 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck Bihar’s Araria district early on Wednesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The tremor was felt at 5.35 am. So far, there is no report of any damage due to the quake.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 140 kilometres South West (SW) of West Bengal’s Siliguri, while it hit at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-04-2023, 05:35:10 IST, Lat: 25.98 & Long: 87.26, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 140km SW of Siliguri, West Bengal," the NCS said in a tweet.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 12-04-2023, 05:35:10 IST, Lat: 25.98 & Long: 87.26, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 140km SW of Siliguri, West Bengal, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/bJLzKnE97i@Indiametdept @ndmaindia @Dr_Mishra1966 pic.twitter.com/xvBkJ6sW0a— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 12, 2023

This comes hours after a 4.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Western Nepal on Tuesday. The earthquake, with epicentre at Baluwa area of Gorkha district, 140 km west of Kathmandu, hit the region at 6:50 pm local time, according to the National Seismological Centre, Kathmandu.

The quake measuring 4.1-magnitude was also felt in neighbouring Lamjung and Tanhu districts as well, according to the officials .

However, there were no immediate reports of any damage or casualty in the incident.

