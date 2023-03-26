CHANGE LANGUAGE
Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Strikes Pakistan, Tremors Felt in Rajasthan's Bikaner
1-MIN READ

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Strikes Pakistan, Tremors Felt in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: March 26, 2023, 10:11 IST

Bikaner, India

The earthquake struck in a Pakistan area, 516 km West of Bikaner in Rajasthan. (Image: Shutterstock)

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was 516 km west of Bikaner and it occurred at a depth of 8 km at 2:16 am

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck Pakistan at 2:16 am on Sunday, sending tremors till Rajasthan’s Bikaner as well.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was in an area in Pakistan which is 516 km west of Rajasthan’s Bikaner and it occurred at a depth of 8 km at 2:16 am.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 26-03-2023, 02:16:37 IST, Lat: 28.40 & Long: 68.06, Depth: 8 Km ,Location: 516km W of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India," National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

On Friday morning, an earthquake of Magnitude 4 hit Gwalior and areas in its vicinity in Madhya Pradesh. No damages were reported.

Mild jolts occurred at 10.31.49 am, India Meteorological Department’s Bhopal office duty officer SN Sahu said. The epicentre of the magnitude 4 quake was 28 km south-east of Gwalior, the official said. Sahu said the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.

On Wednesday, March 22, a 2.7 Magnitude earthquake struck Delhi, just a day after a massive quake of Magnitude 6.8 in Afghanistan jolted the national capital as well.

The 2.7 Magnitude quake occurred at 4:42 pm. The epicentre was in west Delhi and the depth was five kilometres.

The powerful earthquake of 6.8-magnitude had jolted the Delhi on Tuesday night and its epicentre was in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 156 kilometres.

(With PTI inputs)

first published:March 26, 2023, 10:11 IST
last updated:March 26, 2023, 10:11 IST