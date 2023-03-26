Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Strikes Pakistan, Tremors Felt in Rajasthan's Bikaner

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck Pakistan at 2:16 am on Sunday, sending tremors till Rajasthan’s Bikaner as well.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was in an area in Pakistan which is 516 km west of Rajasthan’s Bikaner and it occurred at a depth of 8 km at 2:16 am.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 26-03-2023, 02:16:37 IST, Lat: 28.40 & Long: 68.06, Depth: 8 Km ,Location: 516km W of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India," National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 26-03-2023, 02:16:37 IST, Lat: 28.40 & Long: 68.06, Depth: 8 Km ,Location: 516km W of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India," National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

On Friday morning, an earthquake of Magnitude 4 hit Gwalior and areas in its vicinity in Madhya Pradesh. No damages were reported.

Mild jolts occurred at 10.31.49 am, India Meteorological Department’s Bhopal office duty officer SN Sahu said. The epicentre of the magnitude 4 quake was 28 km south-east of Gwalior, the official said. Sahu said the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres.

On Wednesday, March 22, a 2.7 Magnitude earthquake struck Delhi, just a day after a massive quake of Magnitude 6.8 in Afghanistan jolted the national capital as well.

The 2.7 Magnitude quake occurred at 4:42 pm. The epicentre was in west Delhi and the depth was five kilometres.

The powerful earthquake of 6.8-magnitude had jolted the Delhi on Tuesday night and its epicentre was in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 156 kilometres.

(With PTI inputs)

