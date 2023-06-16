CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Earthquake Tremors Felt in Assam as Quake of Magnitude 4.8 Hits Bangladesh
1-MIN READ

Earthquake Tremors Felt in Assam as Quake of Magnitude 4.8 Hits Bangladesh

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 10:41 IST

Assam, India

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 was reported in Bangladesh at 10:16 am on Friday. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

No loss of lives or injuries have been reported so far. More details are awaited

Earthquake tremors were felt in Assam’s Guwahati and other parts of the North Eastern region on Friday morning. An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 was reported in Bangladesh at 10:16 am on Friday. No loss of lives or injuries has been reported so far. More details are awaited.

On June 13, an earthquake of estimated magnitude 5.4 occurred in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda. Strong tremors were also felt in Delhi and Punjab apart from Jammu-Kashmir.

