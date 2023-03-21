CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Amritpal SinghBihar Board ResultCovid CasesDelhi NewsMehul Choksi Interpol Red Notice
Home » India » Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, Parts of North India; Epicentre in Afghanistan
1-MIN READ

Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, Parts of North India; Epicentre in Afghanistan

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 23:12 IST

New Delhi, India

People gather outside their homes after tremors were felt due to an earthquake, in Noida, Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

People gather outside their homes after tremors were felt due to an earthquake, in Noida, Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Affected countries include Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan

Earthquake tremors were felt across different places in North India including Delhi-NCR on Tuesday night after a powerful quake struck Afghanistan.

The 6.6 magnitude quake struck 133 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Affected countries include Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

This is the third earthquake in a span of 48 hours in Afghanistan. On March 19 at 10:37 pm, 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Fayzabad and another 4.4 quake struck the region earlier today.

ALSO READ: Fan Shakes, People Rush Out of Buildings as Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR | WATCH

Tremors were also felt in Jammu, Dehradun, Noida, Ladakh, Jaipur and Jalandhar, spreading panic and forcing people to run out of their homes.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
first published:March 21, 2023, 22:25 IST
last updated:March 21, 2023, 23:12 IST