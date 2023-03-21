Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, Parts of North India; Epicentre in Afghanistan

Earthquake tremors were felt across different places in North India including Delhi-NCR on Tuesday night after a powerful quake struck Afghanistan.

The 6.6 magnitude quake struck 133 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Tremors were also felt in Jammu, Dehradun, Noida, Ladakh, Jaipur and Jalandhar, spreading panic and forcing people to run out of their homes. Ceiling fan shakes as strong earthquake tremors felt in several parts of north India.#earthquake #fan #india #afghanistan #StrongEarthquake #india #delhi #uttarpradesh pic.twitter.com/tU6CCWnrL0— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 21, 2023 There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property.

