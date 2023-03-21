Earthquake Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, Parts of North India; Epicentre in Afghanistan

Earthquake tremors were felt across different places in North India including Delhi-NCR on Tuesday night after a powerful quake struck Afghanistan.
The 6.6 magnitude quake struck 133 km southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS).
Earthquake of Magnitude:6.6, Occurred on 21-03-2023, 22:17:27 IST, Lat: 36.09 & Long: 71.35, Depth: 156 Km ,Location: 133km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/kFfVI7E1ux @ndmaindia @Indiametdept @moesgoi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/sJAUumYDiM— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) March 21, 2023
Affected countries include Turkmenistan, India, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, China, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan.
This is the third earthquake in a span of 48 hours in Afghanistan. On March 19 at 10:37 pm, 4.3 magnitude earthquake hit Fayzabad and another 4.4 quake struck the region earlier today.
#BreakingNews: Tremors were felt in the National Capital region, #Chandigarh and #JammuAndKashmir; The estimated magnitude is 6.6 on the richter scaleSuspected epicentre is in #Afghanistan @Ieshan_W & @kaidensharmaa with details
(@JamwalNews18) | #Earthquake #Delhi pic.twitter.com/27fSXHY0PB
— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 21, 2023
ALSO READ: Fan Shakes, People Rush Out of Buildings as Earthquake Jolts Delhi-NCR | WATCH
Tremors were also felt in Jammu, Dehradun, Noida, Ladakh, Jaipur and Jalandhar, spreading panic and forcing people to run out of their homes.
Ceiling fan shakes as strong earthquake tremors felt in several parts of north India.#earthquake #fan #india #afghanistan #StrongEarthquake #india #delhi #uttarpradesh pic.twitter.com/tU6CCWnrL0— News18 (@CNNnews18) March 21, 2023
There was no immediate report of any loss of life or property.
Read all the Latest India News here