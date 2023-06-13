Earthquake of Magnitude 5.4 Hits J&K, Tremors Felt Across Delhi and Punjab; Pak, China Also Hit

An earthquake of estimated magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale took place in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda on Tuesday. Strong tremors were also felt in Delhi and Punjab apart from Jammu-Kashmir.

According to National Center for Seismology estimates, the magnitude of the earthquake has been measured at 5.4, at a depth: 6 km in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda.

A local from Srinagar says, “The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week…"

#WATCH | An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Doda, J&K at 1:33 pm this afternoon.A local from Srinagar says, "The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week…" pic.twitter.com/c08L07mz6i — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2023

People took to Twitter to share visuals of the impact of earthquake tremors across North India.

Strong Earthquake Tremors !! Who felt it ? pic.twitter.com/KCxAaDe3V5— Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) June 13, 2023

No damage to life or property has been reported as yet, however, more details are still awaited.

(More Details Awaited)