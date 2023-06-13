CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Earthquake of Magnitude 5.4 Hits J&K, Tremors Felt Across Delhi and Punjab; Pak, China Also Hit
1-MIN READ

Earthquake of Magnitude 5.4 Hits J&K, Tremors Felt Across Delhi and Punjab; Pak, China Also Hit

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 14:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a massive jolt. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

According to primary figures, the estimated magnitude is at 5.2.

An earthquake of estimated magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale took place in Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda on Tuesday. Strong tremors were also felt in Delhi and Punjab apart from Jammu-Kashmir.

According to National Center for Seismology estimates, the magnitude of the earthquake has been measured at 5.4, at a depth: 6 km in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda.

A local from Srinagar says, “The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week…"

People took to Twitter to share visuals of the impact of earthquake tremors across North India.

No damage to life or property has been reported as yet, however, more details are still awaited.

(More Details Awaited)

Tags:
  1. delhi earthquake today
  2. Earthquake
first published:June 13, 2023, 13:41 IST
last updated:June 13, 2023, 14:06 IST