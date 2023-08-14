CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Himachal Pradesh RainsJadavpur UniversityChandrayaan 3Mumbai Traffic NewsHar Ghar Tiranga
Home » India » India, China Hold 19th Round Of Corps Commander-Level Talks on LAC Standoff; Top Officials Attend Meet
1-MIN READ

India, China Hold 19th Round Of Corps Commander-Level Talks on LAC Standoff; Top Officials Attend Meet

Reported By: Akash Sharma

Edited By: Pritha Mallick

CNN-News18

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 16:27 IST

New Delhi, India

During the Galwan Valley clash, the army held the frontline but the air force also played a pivotal role by providing backup, resources and transportation to forward areas.(Representational image: News18)

During the Galwan Valley clash, the army held the frontline but the air force also played a pivotal role by providing backup, resources and transportation to forward areas.(Representational image: News18)

Officials from the Indian Army, ITBP and Ministry of External Affairs were present at the meeting

The Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) held the 19th round of Corps Commander-level dialogue on Monday, with a focus on the disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points in Eastern Ladakh and easing overall tensions in the region.

The high-level military talks began around 9:30 am and continued till 1:30 pm, sources told CNN-News18. Officials from the Indian Army, ITBP and Ministry of External Affairs were present at the meeting.

The meeting was held at he Chushul-Moldo border point on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), sources told PTI.

Taking place approximately four months after the previous edition, the most recent round of military dialogue aims to alleviate tensions in the region. The Indian delegation’s primary objective in these talks is to expedite the disengagement process in the remaining friction points.

Despite extensive diplomatic and military discussions leading to disengagement in various areas, Indian and Chinese troops remain in a standoff at specific friction points in eastern Ladakh for over three years. During the 18th round of military dialogue on April 23, the Indian side emphasised the urgent need to resolve ongoing issues at Depsang and Demchok.

The meeting also holds significant importance, especially considering the forthcoming BRICS summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

About the Author
Akash Sharma
Akash Sharma, Defence Correspondent, CNN-News 18, covers the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Railways. In addition, he also follows developments i...Read More
Tags:
  1. China
  2. ladakh
first published:August 14, 2023, 16:13 IST
last updated:August 14, 2023, 16:27 IST