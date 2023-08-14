India, China Hold 19th Round Of Corps Commander-Level Talks on LAC Standoff; Top Officials Attend Meet

The Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) held the 19th round of Corps Commander-level dialogue on Monday, with a focus on the disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points in Eastern Ladakh and easing overall tensions in the region.

The high-level military talks began around 9:30 am and continued till 1:30 pm, sources told CNN-News18. Officials from the Indian Army, ITBP and Ministry of External Affairs were present at the meeting.

#BreakingNews | India-China Corps Commander-level talks started at around 9:30 am. Officials from Indian Army, ITBP and MEA are part of the meeting. @kaidensharmaa with more on this@JamwalNews18 | #India | #China pic.twitter.com/1lvakxp6Z9— News18 (@CNNnews18) August 14, 2023

The meeting was held at he Chushul-Moldo border point on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), sources told PTI.

Taking place approximately four months after the previous edition, the most recent round of military dialogue aims to alleviate tensions in the region. The Indian delegation’s primary objective in these talks is to expedite the disengagement process in the remaining friction points.

Despite extensive diplomatic and military discussions leading to disengagement in various areas, Indian and Chinese troops remain in a standoff at specific friction points in eastern Ladakh for over three years. During the 18th round of military dialogue on April 23, the Indian side emphasised the urgent need to resolve ongoing issues at Depsang and Demchok.

The meeting also holds significant importance, especially considering the forthcoming BRICS summit, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping.