CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Asad Ahmed EncounterBathinda News Karnataka ElectionsDelhi HeatwaveMumbai News
Home » India » ED Arrests 7 After Raids Against Jharkhand IAS Officer, Others in Money Laundering Case
1-MIN READ

ED Arrests 7 After Raids Against Jharkhand IAS Officer, Others in Money Laundering Case

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 10:42 IST

Ranchi, India

The raids were launched on Thursday at 22 places in the three states. (Representational Image/IANS)

The raids were launched on Thursday at 22 places in the three states. (Representational Image/IANS)

Those taken into custody have been identified as Afshar Ali, Imtiaz Ahmed, Pradeep Bagchi, Md Saddam Hussain, Talha Khan, Bhanu Pratap Prasad and Faiyaz Khan

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested seven people, including a government official after it conducted raids in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged land grab case, official sources said Friday.

Those taken into custody have been identified as Afshar Ali, Imtiaz Ahmed, Pradeep Bagchi, Md Saddam Hussain, Talha Khan, Bhanu Pratap Prasad and Faiyaz Khan.

Prasad has been identified as a state government official.

The seven have been arrested under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The raids were launched on Thursday at 22 places in the three states, including at the premises of 2011-batch Jharkhand cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Chhavi Ranjan, who served as a deputy commissioner in state capital Ranchi earlier.

The action was taken under the provisions of the anti-money laundering law and the agency is looking at a clutch of alleged land grab cases, including defence land.

RELATED STORIES

BJP leader Babulal Marandi had on Thursday issued a statement and sought to know what action will Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren take after the latest action of the ED.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Enforcement Directorate
  2. Hemant Soren
  3. Jharkhand
  4. Money Laundering Act
first published:April 14, 2023, 10:42 IST
last updated:April 14, 2023, 10:42 IST