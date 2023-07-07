ED Attaches Rs 7.29 Cr Assets of Manish Sisodia, Wife in Delhi Excise Policy Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached assets worth Rs 7.29 crore belonging to Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his wife Seema Sisodia in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s now-scrapped excise policy.

Apart from them, the central agency has also attached assets of Mandeep Singh Dhall, Rajesh Joshi, Gautam Malhotra and others coming at a valuation of Rs 52.24 crore.

These include two immovable properties of the Sisodia and his wife, a flat of Josh and a land of Malhotra.

It also has immovable assets worth Rs. 44.29 crore, including bank balances of Sisodia, at Rs 11.49 lakh, and of Brindco Sales Pvt. Ltd, which is 16.45 crore.

This is the second Provisional Attachment Order issued in this case.

The first one had an attachment of immovable/movable properties worth Rs. 76.54 Crore of Vijay Nair, Sameer Mahandru, Amit Arora, Arun Pillai and others.

Till now, the total attachment in the case is at Rs. 128.78 crore and the proceeds of crime involved in this case is at least Rs. 1934 Crore, according to ED.

In the Delhi liquor policy scam, ED had arrested 12 people so far and has filed 5 prosecution complaints.

Further investigation is in process continues on the matter.