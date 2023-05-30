CHANGE LANGUAGE
ED Conducts Searches Against Jharkhand Congress MLA in Money Laundering Case
1-MIN READ

ED Conducts Searches Against Jharkhand Congress MLA in Money Laundering Case

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:54 IST

Ranchi, India

About a dozen locations linked to the MLA in the state are being raided as part of a probe being conducted against him (Representational image/IANS)

The five-time legislator from the Poraiyahat seat of Jharkhand, Yadav is the deputy leader of Congress in the state assembly

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches at various locations in Jharkhand linked to Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav and others as part of a money laundering investigation against them, official sources said.

The five-time legislator from the Poraiyahat seat of the state is the deputy leader of the party in the state assembly.

    About a dozen locations linked to the MLA in the state are being raided as part of a probe being conducted against him and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

    Yadav, 57, and another party legislator were raided by the Income Tax department in 2022 as part of a tax evasion probe against some business groups engaged in coal trading and transportation, execution of civil contracts, extraction of iron ore and production of sponge iron in Jharkhand.  The money laundering investigation stems from this tax case, the sources said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
